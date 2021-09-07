Well, kids, it's finally here: The 2021 NFL season. You know exactly what that means: Prediction time! Football is thrilling in part because it's so unpredictable, but we all love a good forecast.
Speaking of, there's a running bit we have in our office Slack channel about my workroom alias, Dr. Clouds. Some of my colleagues probably don't even know why it exists. But the truth is, it stems from a string of assignments related to game-day weather forecasts. Well today, Dr. Clouds is in the house, but he's here not to project thunderstorms, but rather the entire 2021 season.
And I've got lots of help to do it! Here's the full cast of CBS Sports NFL experts who chipped in with predictions for all of this year's major awards: "Pick Six NFL Podcast" host Will Brinson, senior writer Pete Prisco and staff writers Cody Benjamin (yours truly), John Breech, Bryan DeArdo, Jared Dubin, Josh Edwards, Jeff Kerr, Tyler Sullivan, Chris Trapasso and Ryan Wilson.
Without further ado, our 2021 NFL predictions, headlined by a lot of love for the Buffalo Bills:
Super Bowl LVI champion
|Expert
|Prediction
|Will Brinson
|49ers
|Pete Prisco
|Bills
Cody Benjamin
John Breech
Bryan DeArdo
Packers
|Jared Dubin
|Chiefs
|Josh Edwards
|Chiefs
|Jeff Kerr
|Chiefs
|Tyler Sullivan
|Bills
|Chris Trapasso
|Bills
|Ryan Wilson
|Bills
Final tally:
- Bills (4)
- Chiefs (3)
- Packers (2)
- Buccaneers (1)
- 49ers (1)
Super Bowl LVI MVP
|Expert
|Prediction
|Will Brinson
|Trey Lance
Pete Prisco
Cody Benjamin
John Breech
Bryan DeArdo
Aaron Rodgers
Jared Dubin
|Josh Edwards
|Patrick Mahomes
|Jeff Kerr
|Patrick Mahomes
|Tyler Sullivan
|Josh Allen
|Chris Trapasso
|Josh Allen
|Ryan Wilson
|Josh Allen
Final tally:
- Josh Allen (4)
- Patrick Mahomes (3)
- Aaron Rodgers (2)
- Tom Brady (1)
- Trey Lance (1)
NFL MVP
|Expert
|Prediction
|Will Brinson
|Josh Allen
Pete Prisco
Patrick Mahomes
Cody Benjamin
Tom Brady
John Breech
Josh Allen
Bryan DeArdo
Patrick Mahomes
Jared Dubin
Patrick Mahomes
Josh Edwards
Josh Allen
|Jeff Kerr
|Patrick Mahomes
Tyler Sullivan
Tom Brady
Chris Trapasso
Ryan Wilson
Aaron Rodgers
Final tally:
- Patrick Mahomes (4)
- Josh Allen (3)
- Tom Brady (2)
- Aaron Rodgers (1)
- Dak Prescott (1)
Offensive Player of the Year
|Expert
|Prediction
|Will Brinson
|Alvin Kamara
Pete Prisco
Patrick Mahomes
Cody Benjamin
Dak Prescott
John Breech
Bryan DeArdo
Dak Prescott
Jared Dubin
Josh Allen
Josh Edwards
|Jeff Kerr
|Josh Allen
Tyler Sullivan
Chris Trapasso
Ryan Wilson
Final tally:
- Dak Prescott (2)
- Josh Allen (2)
- Patrick Mahomes (1)
- Matthew Stafford (1)
- Christian McCaffrey (1)
- Nick Chubb (1)
- Alvin Kamara (1)
- Justin Jefferson (1)
- Stefon Diggs (1)
Defensive Player of the Year
|Expert
|Prediction
|Will Brinson
|Myles Garrett
Pete Prisco
Cody Benjamin
John Breech
Bryan DeArdo
T.J. Watt
Jared Dubin
Josh Edwards
|Jeff Kerr
|Aaron Donald
Tyler Sullivan
Chris Trapasso
Ryan Wilson
T.J. Watt
Final tally:
- T.J. Watt (3)
- Myles Garrett (2)
- Aaron Donald (2)
- Nick Bosa (1)
- Danielle Hunter (1)
- Chase Young (1)
- Devin White (1)
Coach of the Year
|Expert
|Prediction
|Will Brinson
|Kyle Shanahan
Pete Prisco
Sean McDermott
Cody Benjamin
Brandon Staley
John Breech
Kyle Shanahan
Bryan DeArdo
Bill Belichick
Jared Dubin
Sean McDermott
Josh Edwards
Kyle Shanahan
|Jeff Kerr
|Kliff Kingsbury
Tyler Sullivan
Sean McDermott
Chris Trapasso
Kyle Shanahan
Ryan Wilson
Brandon Staley
Final tally:
- Kyle Shanahan (4)
- Sean McDermott (3)
- Brandon Staley (2)
- Bill Belichick (1)
- Kliff Kingsbury (1)
Offensive Rookie of the Year
|Expert
|Prediction
|Will Brinson
|Trey Sermon
Pete Prisco
Cody Benjamin
John Breech
Mac Jones
Bryan DeArdo
Mac Jones
Jared Dubin
Josh Edwards
|Jeff Kerr
|Najee Harris
Tyler Sullivan
Mac Jones
Chris Trapasso
Ryan Wilson
Final tally:
- Mac Jones (4)
- Najee Harris (2)
- Trevor Lawrence (1)
- Trey Lance (1)
- Zach Wilson (1)
- Justin Fields (1)
- Trey Sermon (1)
Defensive Rookie of the Year
|Expert
|Prediction
|Will Brinson
|Jamin Davis
Pete Prisco
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Cody Benjamin
John Breech
Bryan DeArdo
Jared Dubin
Josh Edwards
Micah Parsons
|Jeff Kerr
|Micah Parsons
Tyler Sullivan
Chris Trapasso
Ryan Wilson
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Final tally:
- Micah Parsons (3)
- Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (2)
- Kwity Paye (1)
- Jaycee Horn (1)
- Jamin Davis (1)
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (1)
- Patrick Surtain II (1)
- Jaelan Phillips (1)
Top teams on the rise
|Expert
|Prediction
|Will Brinson
|Patriots
Pete Prisco
Cody Benjamin
Chargers, Rams
John Breech
Chargers
Bryan DeArdo
Jared Dubin
Chargers, 49ers
Josh Edwards
49ers, Jets
|Jeff Kerr
|Dolphins
Tyler Sullivan
Chargers
Chris Trapasso
Chargers
Ryan Wilson
Bills
Final tally:
- Chargers (6)
- 49ers (2)
- Patriots (1)
- Bills (1)
- Cowboys (1)
- Jets (1)
- Dolphins (1)
- Rams (1)
Top teams on the decline
|Expert
|Prediction
|Will Brinson
|Bears
Pete Prisco
Cody Benjamin
John Breech
Bryan DeArdo
Jared Dubin
Colts, Saints
Josh Edwards
|Jeff Kerr
|Vikings
Tyler Sullivan
Packers
Chris Trapasso
Ryan Wilson
Packers
Final tally:
- Colts (2)
- Packers (2)
- Saints (2)
- Seahawks (1)
- Ravens (1)
- Eagles (1)
- Raiders (1)
- Vikings (1)
- Bears (1)