Well, kids, it's finally here: The 2021 NFL season. You know exactly what that means: Prediction time! Football is thrilling in part because it's so unpredictable, but we all love a good forecast.

Speaking of, there's a running bit we have in our office Slack channel about my workroom alias, Dr. Clouds. Some of my colleagues probably don't even know why it exists. But the truth is, it stems from a string of assignments related to game-day weather forecasts. Well today, Dr. Clouds is in the house, but he's here not to project thunderstorms, but rather the entire 2021 season.

And I've got lots of help to do it! Here's the full cast of CBS Sports NFL experts who chipped in with predictions for all of this year's major awards: "Pick Six NFL Podcast" host Will Brinson, senior writer Pete Prisco and staff writers Cody Benjamin (yours truly), John Breech, Bryan DeArdo, Jared Dubin, Josh Edwards, Jeff Kerr, Tyler Sullivan, Chris Trapasso and Ryan Wilson.

Without further ado, our 2021 NFL predictions, headlined by a lot of love for the Buffalo Bills:

Super Bowl LVI champion

Expert Prediction Will Brinson 49ers Pete Prisco Bills Cody Benjamin Buccaneers John Breech Packers Bryan DeArdo Packers Jared Dubin Chiefs Josh Edwards Chiefs Jeff Kerr Chiefs Tyler Sullivan Bills Chris Trapasso Bills Ryan Wilson Bills

Final tally:

Bills (4) Chiefs (3) Packers (2) Buccaneers (1) 49ers (1)

Super Bowl LVI MVP

Expert Prediction Will Brinson Trey Lance Pete Prisco Josh Allen Cody Benjamin Tom Brady John Breech Aaron Rodgers Bryan DeArdo Aaron Rodgers Jared Dubin Patrick Mahomes Josh Edwards Patrick Mahomes Jeff Kerr Patrick Mahomes Tyler Sullivan Josh Allen Chris Trapasso Josh Allen Ryan Wilson Josh Allen

Final tally:

Josh Allen (4) Patrick Mahomes (3) Aaron Rodgers (2) Tom Brady (1) Trey Lance (1)

NFL MVP



Expert Prediction Will Brinson Josh Allen Pete Prisco Patrick Mahomes Cody Benjamin Tom Brady John Breech Josh Allen Bryan DeArdo Patrick Mahomes Jared Dubin Patrick Mahomes Josh Edwards Josh Allen Jeff Kerr Patrick Mahomes

Tyler Sullivan Tom Brady Chris Trapasso Dak Prescott Ryan Wilson Aaron Rodgers

Final tally:

Patrick Mahomes (4) Josh Allen (3) Tom Brady (2) Aaron Rodgers (1) Dak Prescott (1)

Offensive Player of the Year

Expert Prediction Will Brinson Alvin Kamara

Pete Prisco Patrick Mahomes Cody Benjamin Dak Prescott John Breech Matthew Stafford Bryan DeArdo Dak Prescott Jared Dubin Josh Allen Josh Edwards Stefon Diggs Jeff Kerr Josh Allen

Tyler Sullivan Christian McCaffrey Chris Trapasso Nick Chubb Ryan Wilson Justin Jefferson

Final tally:

Dak Prescott (2) Josh Allen (2) Patrick Mahomes (1) Matthew Stafford (1) Christian McCaffrey (1) Nick Chubb (1) Alvin Kamara (1) Justin Jefferson (1) Stefon Diggs (1)

Defensive Player of the Year

Final tally:

T.J. Watt (3) Myles Garrett (2) Aaron Donald (2) Nick Bosa (1) Danielle Hunter (1) Chase Young (1) Devin White (1)

Coach of the Year

Expert Prediction Will Brinson Kyle Shanahan

Pete Prisco Sean McDermott Cody Benjamin Brandon Staley John Breech Kyle Shanahan Bryan DeArdo Bill Belichick Jared Dubin Sean McDermott Josh Edwards Kyle Shanahan Jeff Kerr Kliff Kingsbury Tyler Sullivan Sean McDermott Chris Trapasso Kyle Shanahan Ryan Wilson Brandon Staley

Final tally:

Kyle Shanahan (4) Sean McDermott (3) Brandon Staley (2) Bill Belichick (1) Kliff Kingsbury (1)

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Expert Prediction Will Brinson Trey Sermon

Pete Prisco Trevor Lawrence Cody Benjamin Mac Jones John Breech Mac Jones Bryan DeArdo Mac Jones Jared Dubin Zach Wilson Josh Edwards Trey Lance Jeff Kerr Najee Harris Tyler Sullivan Mac Jones Chris Trapasso Justin Fields Ryan Wilson Najee Harris

Final tally:

Mac Jones (4) Najee Harris (2) Trevor Lawrence (1) Trey Lance (1) Zach Wilson (1) Justin Fields (1) Trey Sermon (1)

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Final tally:

Micah Parsons (3) Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (2) Kwity Paye (1) Jaycee Horn (1) Jamin Davis (1) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (1) Patrick Surtain II (1) Jaelan Phillips (1)

Top teams on the rise

Expert Prediction Will Brinson Patriots Pete Prisco Chargers Cody Benjamin Chargers, Rams John Breech Chargers Bryan DeArdo Cowboys Jared Dubin Chargers, 49ers Josh Edwards 49ers, Jets Jeff Kerr Dolphins Tyler Sullivan Chargers Chris Trapasso Chargers Ryan Wilson Bills

Final tally:

Chargers (6) 49ers (2) Patriots (1) Bills (1) Cowboys (1) Jets (1) Dolphins (1) Rams (1)

Top teams on the decline

Expert Prediction Will Brinson Bears Pete Prisco Saints Cody Benjamin Raiders John Breech Colts Bryan DeArdo Seahawks Jared Dubin Colts, Saints Josh Edwards Eagles Jeff Kerr Vikings Tyler Sullivan Packers Chris Trapasso Ravens Ryan Wilson Packers

Final tally: