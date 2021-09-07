josh-allen-3-1400.jpg
Well, kids, it's finally here: The 2021 NFL season. You know exactly what that means: Prediction time! Football is thrilling in part because it's so unpredictable, but we all love a good forecast.

Speaking of, there's a running bit we have in our office Slack channel about my workroom alias, Dr. Clouds. Some of my colleagues probably don't even know why it exists. But the truth is, it stems from a string of assignments related to game-day weather forecasts. Well today, Dr. Clouds is in the house, but he's here not to project thunderstorms, but rather the entire 2021 season.

And I've got lots of help to do it! Here's the full cast of CBS Sports NFL experts who chipped in with predictions for all of this year's major awards: "Pick Six NFL Podcast" host Will Brinson, senior writer Pete Prisco and staff writers Cody Benjamin (yours truly), John Breech, Bryan DeArdo, Jared Dubin, Josh Edwards, Jeff Kerr, Tyler Sullivan, Chris Trapasso and Ryan Wilson.

Without further ado, our 2021 NFL predictions, headlined by a lot of love for the Buffalo Bills:

Super Bowl LVI champion

ExpertPrediction
Will Brinson49ers
Pete PriscoBills

Cody Benjamin

Buccaneers

John Breech

Packers

Bryan DeArdo

Packers

Jared DubinChiefs
Josh EdwardsChiefs
Jeff KerrChiefs
Tyler SullivanBills
Chris TrapassoBills
Ryan WilsonBills

Final tally:

  1. Bills (4)
  2. Chiefs (3)
  3. Packers (2)
  4. Buccaneers (1)
  5. 49ers (1)

Super Bowl LVI MVP

ExpertPrediction
Will BrinsonTrey Lance

Pete Prisco

Josh Allen

Cody Benjamin

Tom Brady

John Breech

Aaron Rodgers

Bryan DeArdo

Aaron Rodgers

Jared Dubin

Patrick Mahomes

Josh EdwardsPatrick Mahomes
Jeff KerrPatrick Mahomes
Tyler SullivanJosh Allen
Chris TrapassoJosh Allen
Ryan WilsonJosh Allen

Final tally:

  1. Josh Allen (4)
  2. Patrick Mahomes (3)
  3. Aaron Rodgers (2)
  4. Tom Brady (1)
  5. Trey Lance (1)

NFL MVP

ExpertPrediction
Will BrinsonJosh Allen

Pete Prisco

Patrick Mahomes

Cody Benjamin

Tom Brady

John Breech

Josh Allen

Bryan DeArdo

Patrick Mahomes

Jared Dubin

Patrick Mahomes

Josh Edwards

Josh Allen

Jeff KerrPatrick Mahomes

Tyler Sullivan

Tom Brady

Chris Trapasso

Dak Prescott

Ryan Wilson

Aaron Rodgers

Final tally:

  1. Patrick Mahomes (4)
  2. Josh Allen (3)
  3. Tom Brady (2)
  4. Aaron Rodgers (1)
  5. Dak Prescott (1)

Offensive Player of the Year

ExpertPrediction
Will BrinsonAlvin Kamara

Pete Prisco

Patrick Mahomes

Cody Benjamin

Dak Prescott

John Breech

Matthew Stafford

Bryan DeArdo

Dak Prescott

Jared Dubin

Josh Allen

Josh Edwards

Stefon Diggs

Jeff KerrJosh Allen

Tyler Sullivan

Christian McCaffrey

Chris Trapasso

Nick Chubb

Ryan Wilson

Justin Jefferson

Final tally:

  1. Dak Prescott (2)
  2. Josh Allen (2)
  3. Patrick Mahomes (1)
  4. Matthew Stafford (1)
  5. Christian McCaffrey (1)
  6. Nick Chubb (1)
  7. Alvin Kamara (1)
  8. Justin Jefferson (1)
  9. Stefon Diggs (1)

Defensive Player of the Year

ExpertPrediction
Will BrinsonMyles Garrett

Pete Prisco

Devin White

Cody Benjamin

Danielle Hunter

John Breech

T.J. Watt

Bryan DeArdo

T.J. Watt

Jared Dubin

Aaron Donald

Josh Edwards

Myles Garrett

Jeff KerrAaron Donald

Tyler Sullivan

Nick Bosa

Chris Trapasso

Chase Young

Ryan Wilson

T.J. Watt

Final tally:

  1. T.J. Watt (3)
  2. Myles Garrett (2)
  3. Aaron Donald (2)
  4. Nick Bosa (1)
  5. Danielle Hunter (1)
  6. Chase Young (1)
  7. Devin White (1)

Coach of the Year

ExpertPrediction
Will BrinsonKyle Shanahan

Pete Prisco

Sean McDermott

Cody Benjamin

Brandon Staley

John Breech

Kyle Shanahan

Bryan DeArdo

Bill Belichick

Jared Dubin

Sean McDermott

Josh Edwards

Kyle Shanahan

Jeff KerrKliff Kingsbury

Tyler Sullivan

Sean McDermott

Chris Trapasso

Kyle Shanahan

Ryan Wilson

Brandon Staley

Final tally:

  1. Kyle Shanahan (4)
  2. Sean McDermott (3)
  3. Brandon Staley (2)
  4. Bill Belichick (1)
  5. Kliff Kingsbury (1)

Offensive Rookie of the Year

ExpertPrediction
Will BrinsonTrey Sermon

Pete Prisco

Trevor Lawrence

Cody Benjamin

Mac Jones

John Breech

Mac Jones

Bryan DeArdo

Mac Jones

Jared Dubin

Zach Wilson

Josh Edwards

Trey Lance

Jeff KerrNajee Harris

Tyler Sullivan

Mac Jones

Chris Trapasso

Justin Fields

Ryan Wilson

Najee Harris

Final tally:

  1. Mac Jones (4)
  2. Najee Harris (2)
  3. Trevor Lawrence (1)
  4. Trey Lance (1)
  5. Zach Wilson (1)
  6. Justin Fields (1)
  7. Trey Sermon (1)

Defensive Rookie of the Year

ExpertPrediction
Will BrinsonJamin Davis

Pete Prisco

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Cody Benjamin

Jaycee Horn

John Breech

Jaelan Phillips

Bryan DeArdo

Patrick Surtain II

Jared Dubin

Micah Parsons

Josh Edwards

Micah Parsons

Jeff KerrMicah Parsons

Tyler Sullivan

Kwity Paye

Chris Trapasso

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Ryan Wilson

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Final tally:

  1. Micah Parsons (3)
  2. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (2)
  3. Kwity Paye (1)
  4. Jaycee Horn (1)
  5. Jamin Davis (1)
  6. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (1)
  7. Patrick Surtain II (1)
  8. Jaelan Phillips (1)

Top teams on the rise

ExpertPrediction
Will BrinsonPatriots

Pete Prisco

Chargers

Cody Benjamin

Chargers, Rams

John Breech

Chargers

Bryan DeArdo

Cowboys

Jared Dubin

Chargers, 49ers

Josh Edwards

49ers, Jets

Jeff KerrDolphins

Tyler Sullivan

Chargers

Chris Trapasso

Chargers

Ryan Wilson

Bills

Final tally:

  1. Chargers (6)
  2. 49ers (2)
  3. Patriots (1)
  4. Bills (1)
  5. Cowboys (1)
  6. Jets (1)
  7. Dolphins (1)
  8. Rams (1)

Top teams on the decline

ExpertPrediction
Will BrinsonBears

Pete Prisco

Saints

Cody Benjamin

Raiders

John Breech

Colts

Bryan DeArdo

Seahawks

Jared Dubin

Colts, Saints

Josh Edwards

Eagles

Jeff KerrVikings

Tyler Sullivan

Packers

Chris Trapasso

Ravens

Ryan Wilson

Packers

Final tally:

  1. Colts (2)
  2. Packers (2)
  3. Saints (2)
  4. Seahawks (1)
  5. Ravens (1)
  6. Eagles (1)
  7. Raiders (1)
  8. Vikings (1)
  9. Bears (1)