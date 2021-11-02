The NFL trade deadline falls on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. With an extra game on the schedule this year, plenty of teams may be convinced they don't need to sell just yet. But plenty of others may be that much more motivated to swing for reinforcements.

As trades roll in ahead of the deadline, we're grading each and every one of them (be sure to check out our trade deadline tracker for the latest moves and rumors here):

Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs

Full trade: Chiefs acquire DE Melvin Ingram from Steelers in exchange for 2022 sixth-rounder

Steelers: B

Chiefs: B

The Steelers signed Ingram in July with the intention of rotating him opposite T.J. Watt, but the former Chargers Pro Bowler quickly fell on the depth chart. It would've been nice for Pittsburgh to keep him around as emergency depth with the defense guiding their quiet win streak, but he never had a long-term place here. Getting anything for a 32-year-old on a one-year deal is solid.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, need all the help they can get on defense. Ingram doesn't have the steady explosion he once did; he's very clearly a half-season rental. But a late-rounder is a small price to pay to potentially shift Chris Jones back inside and give one of the NFL's worst units more push up front.

Von Miller to the Rams

Full trade: Rams acquire OLB Von Miller from Broncos in exchange for 2022 second-rounder, 2022 third-rounder

Broncos: B+

Rams: B

Miller is an all-time Bronco and still has juice at 32, but to get two Day Two picks for him (and instantly save $9.7 million) with free agency looming? That's a big get for Denver, which now has more reason to anticipate a 2022 overhaul and/or restocking and/or quarterback pursuit. With Bradley Chubb already in tow, they still have a top pass rusher for the future.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, is absolutely depleting its 2022 draft capital to rent a pass rusher who may or may not stick around long term; this could surely come back to haunt them. But they're 7-1 with justified hopes for a title run, and Miller should thrive working nearby Aaron Donald. If his presence helps L.A. return to the Super Bowl, the gamble will be worth it.

