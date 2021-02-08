Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's record-setting combination gave the Buccaneers their first two touchdowns against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Brady's third touchdown pass, a one-yard strike to Antonio Brown, gave Tampa Bay a 15-point halftime lead.

Brown caught one pass for one yard in Super Bowl XLV, his only prior Super Bowl appearance. The Steelers lost that day to the Packers, 31-25, and Brown has had to wait a full decade to make it back to pro football's biggest stage.

A former All-Pro, Brown was considered the greatest receiver in football just a few years ago. But following a tumultuous 18-months that saw him endure missteps both on and off the field, Brown is just 30 minutes away from winning his first Super Bowl.

"It's been a long journey over the course of you know, a year-and-a half of scrutiny, adversity, you name it," Brown told reporters during the week. "I've been through it, but it didn't stop me. I didn't want to give up. I just got persistent, made a plan, wrote out my goals, set my intention of what I want out of my life and just took a step back. ... I'm grateful to be in this moment, but I know there's still a long way to go."

While Brown made an impact in the first half, his former teammate -- Chiefs running backs Le'Veon Bell -- did not. A two-time All-Pro during his time with the Steelers, Bell has not received a touch since Kansas City's divisional round playoff victory over the Browns. While his role with the Chiefs has been limited, Bell said last week that winning a Super Bowl will be worth the sacrifice.

"I've watched every Super Bowl ever since I was a little kid, always envisioning that I would be in the game," Bell said. "Now that I'm eight years into the league, and I finally got here, it's like a dream come true. Obviously, I just want to finish the job. I know how long I've been playing this game, and it's tough to even get an opportunity to play in this game. I've got to leave it all on the field."