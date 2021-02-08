After Kansas City got destroyed 31-9 by Tampa Bay on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes said the Buccaneers won because they were the better team, but it seems that not everyone in his family necessarily agrees with him on that. Mahomes' mom, Randi, seems to believe that the Bucs won because they had the officiating crew on their side.

Randi jumped on Twitter just before the end of the game to let everyone know how she felt about the officials in Super Bowl LV. She also added some spice to the tweet by tagging Tom Brady's wife, Gisele.

I have to say, this is probably not going to help the never-ending conspiracy theory going around that the refs are always on Tom Brady's side. That being said, the Chiefs got beaten so badly on Sunday that they probably would have lost even if there were no officials on the field. However, it's easy to see why Randi got upset and that's because there were multiple controversial calls in the game that all seemed to go against the Chiefs.

In the first half alone, an interception by Tyrann Mathieu got called back after Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward was called for defensive holding. There were also two iffy pass interference calls near the end of the first half that both occurred on a drive that ended with a Buccaneers touchdown.

Former NFL ref Terry McAulay wrote on Twitter that two of the defensive holding calls on Kansas City probably shouldn't have been called because they didn't come "close to the standard" that officials had been using for defensive holding all season.

The Chiefs were flagged eight times for 95 yards in the first half, which set the Super Bowl record for most penalty yards in a first half and it's probably worth noting that Mahomes' mom definitely wasn't the only one who was upset with the officiating. Chiefs pass-rusher Chris Jones also called out the officiating crew after the game.

"I was very surprised [at all the penalties]" Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. "This is the Super Bowl. Usually you let the guys play, especially in the biggest game of the year. Penalties can change the game."

Overall, the Chiefs finished the game with 122 penalty yards, which was the third-most in Super Bowl history. As for the Buccaneers, they were flagged just four times for 39 yards.

"I mean, penalties cost the game either way," Jones said. "Only the referees can call the penalties. So the penalties affect the game 1,000 percent. What can I say? We had a lot of penalties called on us today."

Although Jones was more than willing to call out the officials, Patrick Mahomes decided to go a different route in his postgame interview. Instead of criticizing anyone, he gave the Buccaneers credit for their dominating win.

"They were the better team today," Mahomes said, via ESPN. "They beat us pretty good, the worst I think I've been beaten in a long time. ... They took away our deep stuff. They took away the sidelines and they did a good job of rallying to the football and making tackles. We weren't executing early, had a few miscues. Guys weren't on the same page. Credit to them. They played a heck of a game defensively and offensively to beat us."

Mahomes is now probably going to try and convince his mom that it wasn't the officiating crew's fault that Kansas City lost by 22 points. As for Randi's tweet, although she decided to include Gisele, it doesn't seem that there's any beef between the two. As a matter of fact, during postgame, Randy spent some time meeting with members of Brady's family, including his parents.