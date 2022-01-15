One AFC East team will advance to next week's Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs, and the other will go home until next year when the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots collide for the third time this season in a Super Wild Card Weekend game on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The teams split the earlier two matchups; the Patriots (10-7) won in Week 13 in Buffalo, while the Bills (11-6) prevailed in Week 16 in Foxborough, Mass. But Saturday's game will be just the second postseason matchup between the teams. In the AFL Divisional Round in 1963, the Patriots defeated the Bills 26-8.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS. Buffalo is a five-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over-under for total points scored is 43.

Bills vs. Patriots spread: Buffalo -5

Bills vs. Patriots Over-Under: 43 points

Bills vs. Patriots money line: Buffalo -230, New England +190

BUF: Bills led the league in total defense (272.8 total yards per game)

NE: Patriots were No. 2 in the NFL in scoring defense (17.8 points per game)



Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo faces a New England quarterback, Mac Jones, who will be unfamiliar with the weather conditions. The forecast for Saturday night is for the temperature to drop to around zero degrees with the wind chill around -4 degrees. Jones, who grew up in Florida and played college football at Alabama, has played in only one college or pro game in which the temperature was below freezing.

In addition, running back Devin Singletary finished the season on a roll. The third-year running back from Florida Atlantic had just seven rushing touchdowns this season, but five came over the last four games. He also has rushed for 80-plus yards in three of his last four games.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England's defense has excelled on the road this season. The Patriots led the league in total defense (284 yards), scoring defense (16 points) and pass defense (157 yards) on the road during the regular season. The defense helped the team go 6-2 away from Gillette Stadium.

In addition, New England running back Damien Harris has gashed Buffalo in his short career. The third-year running back has run for 100 yards and scored a touchdown in all three career games against the Bills. On Sunday, he faces a Buffalo defense that allowed 19 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the fifth-most in the league and most among playoff teams.

How to make Bills vs. Patriots picks

