The 2023 NFL Preseason wraps up with a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans on Sunday night. The Saints are a perfect 2-0 in the preseason, while the Texans enter with a 1-1 exhibition record. This matchup serves as the final tune-up for both teams before the 2023 NFL regular season opens September 7, but several notable starters will still likely be absent from the showdown NFL DFS player pool. Two players that are expected to see extensive action are rookie quarterbacks Jake Haener and C.J. Stroud, who could be popular NFL DFS picks.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. Should you build your Sunday NFL DFS lineups around Haener or Stroud? Or would it make sense to look elsewhere when building your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Texans on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the season-opening Hall of Fame Game, Kaylor was all over Jets rookie running back Israel Abanikanda, who turned out to be the game's highest scoring player. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Saints vs. Texans

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is New Orleans wide receiver A.T. Perry. The rookie sixth round pick out of Wake Forest has been one of the top producing fantasy wide receivers of the preseason and has fit seamlessly into New Orleans' offense. Perry has likely sewn up a spot on the Saints' Week 1 roster, but can put an exclamation point on his preseason resume with a strong performance on Sunday night.

Perry has been targeted 11 times in two preseason games, hauling in nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. Perry can make a run at establishing himself as the No. 3 option, behind Michael Thomas and Chris Olave, in New Orleans' offense, making him the perfect type of player to include in preseason NFL DFS lineups.

Kaylor is also targeting Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener in his Sunday NFL DFS picks. The fourth round pick out of Fresno State doesn't have the prototypical NFL quarterback size, but he is scrappy and an above average athlete. With Derek Carr locked in as New Orleans' QB1, Haener should see extensive action on Sunday night.

In his two preseason appearances, Haener has completed 21 of 34 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He will likely have to share duties with veteran signal caller Jameis Winston, but Kaylor still expects another productive fantasy performance from Haener against the Texans on Sunday. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Saints vs. Texans NFL DFS lineups, player pools

