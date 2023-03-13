The Denver Broncos had two major needs on the offensive line heading into free agency and it appears that they've already filled both of them.

Less than an hour after the legal-tampering period started on Monday, the team agreed to terms with offensive guard Ben Powers, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported. Although Powers can't officially sign a deal with the Broncos until Wednesday, he's expected to land a four-year, $52 million contract that includes $28.5 million in guaranteed money. With his new contract, Powers will be one of the 10 highest-paid guards in the NFL.

After agreeing to a deal with Powers, the Broncos weren't done. In another huge move, Denver agreed to terms with Mike McGlinchey, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson has reported. The 28-year-old was widely viewed as the best right tackle available in free agency this year. According to NFL.com, McGlinchey is getting a five-year, $87.5 million deal from the Broncos that includes $50 million in guarantees. When all is said and done, McGlinchey will likely be one of the five highest-paid right tackles in the NFL in 2023.

These are two huge signings for the Broncos, who were in dire need of an upgrade on the offensive line. Going into free agency, the team's two biggest needs on offense were at left guard and right tackle and they've filled both of them less than two hours into the tampering period.

One reason Russell Wilson struggled last season is because the offensive line struggled. Wilson was sacked a total of 55 times in 2022, which was tied for the most in the NFL. Both players should help bring that number down.

With Powers, the Broncos are getting a guard who had the fifth-most pass block snaps last season (567) without allowing a sack, according to Pro Football Focus. Powers also had the second-highest pass-blocking grade among guards. The 26-year-old Powers, who was arguably the best left guard available on the free agent market, was ranked as the 44th best overall free agent by Pete Prisco.

In 2022, Powers started every game for a Ravens offense that ranked second in the NFL in rushing. After watching him play last season, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta seemed pretty resigned to the fact that his team probably wouldn't be able to retain Powers this offseason.

"My feeling is Ben is probably going to be sought after in free agency, based on the way he played this year," DeCosta said in January.

After being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, Powers only saw action in one game during his rookie season. However, he eventually won a starting job in 2020, and by 2021, he was Baltimore's full-time starter at left guard.

Powers was an iron man for the Ravens last season as he was the only player who was on the field for every offensive snap in Baltimore, according to ESPN.com.

As for McGlinchey, the 2018 first-round pick is leaving San Francisco after five seasons with the 49ers. He was ranked as the 15th best overall free agent by Pete Prisco. With their two biggest free agency holes now filled, the Broncos should have a much-improved offensive line in 2023.