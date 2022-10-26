The Seahawks are cooking with Geno Smith at quarterback and a bunch of rookies. Imagine that. With it looking more likely Smith is the quarterback of the future in Seattle, in this mock, Pete Carroll and John Schneider get him another talented wideout to pair with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
No one knows what New England has in store at the quarterback position. Regardless of whether it's Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe in 2023, the club needs more pass-catching help.
The draft order below is based upon reverse Super Bowl odds from SportsLine. There's no No. 20 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Back to Stroud landing in Houston. Davis Mills isn't a brutal quarterback. He's just not "it." Stroud very well could be.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
The Lions have plenty of roster problems, but the quarterback spot has to be addressed. Young is small but has major upside.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
While the offense needs a lot, the Bears cannot go wrong with Anderson here. Anderson and Dominique Robinson would be a fun young tandem around the corner on Chicago's defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
It has to be quarterback for the Panthers in the 2023 draft. Levis is a little older yet has franchise passer traits galore.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Fashanu is a stellar pass blocker who would be a welcomed addition to Year 2 of the Kenny Pickett era.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The last time Washington picked an offensive lineman this high, it turned out pretty well with Brandon Scherff. Skoronski isn't an athletic marvel; he just blocks everything.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Andre Carter II EDGE
Army West Point • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
The Falcons have gotten quality returns from 2022 second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie. They need more edge-rushing talent on the roster.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 8
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy hasn't played quite as well this season as he did in 2021, yet at 6-foot-4 and around 270 pounds with tremendous athleticism, there's All-Pro upside with this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 9
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
HELLO, Jaguars. More receiver help for Trevor Lawrence with this tall, athletic, super-fast, freaky specimen from TCU.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
This Colts regime has done nothing to show me it wants to pick a quarterback in Round 1. Instead, it goes the "safer" route with a stud pass-catching tight end from Georgia with freaky tools.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 11
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 246 lbs
Campbell is huge, very athletic, and has been highly productive in his college career. Plus, people would be a little shocked at him going this high. Feels like a Seahawks selection all the way.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
After taking a quarterback No. 1 overall, the Texans bolster their defensive front with the addition of Carter.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Smith-Njigba learning from Tyler Lockett for a few seasons would be outstanding for the start of his pro career.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Bresee is too talented to go later in Round 1. The Cardinals have to get more ferocious up front, especially given J.J. Watt's age.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch can align anywhere in the secondary and make plays. Robert Saleh should see some Jimmie Ward in Branch.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Such a Belichick pick here. Mayer is a smooth operator at tight end and gets his hands dirty as a blocker, too.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Tennessee loves to grind out wins more than any other team in football. Eventually, the secondary has to play better. Ringo is a former monster recruit who's shined for the Bulldogs.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Giants get a quarterback of the defense with the uber-athletic second-level defender from Clemson.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jones is a mauling tackle with quality athleticism who could start on the right or left side for a long time in Green Bay.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 22
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon would add another talented outside cornerback to the Lions roster. It's needed.
Round 1 - Pick 23
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Given Keenan Allen's age, the Chargers could use another weapon out wide for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs
How about a wrecking ball inside on the Bengals defense? The sheer presence of Dexter would elevate every edge rusher on Cincinnati's roster.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Uiagalelei is still raw. Yet the rawness is wearing away. And the tools are All-Pro caliber.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Rashee Rice WR
SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Cowboys stay local to get Dak Prescott a tall, speedy burner to add more young talent to the receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Porter is a long, press-man type who'd fit in well in Baltimore, although the Ravens are running more zone than during the Wink Martindale era.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 28
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Dolphins should continue to build their front for Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jared Verse DE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Verse is a long, athletic, bendy rusher who's flashed veteran-like pass-rush maneuvers early in his Florida State career.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Chiefs went secondary-happy in the 2022 draft. It's time to add more up front for Chris Jones.
Round 1- Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
How about Bijan Robinson to replace Miles Sanders in Philly? Fun, right?
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
The Bills address the guard position with the mashing Torrence.