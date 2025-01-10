In one sense, the 2024 NFL season is really just beginning: Wild Card Weekend marks the long-awaited start of the playoffs, in which 14 Super Bowl hopefuls will duke it out for a shot at football glory. And yet, with the regular season now in the rear view, we can also reflect on which players and teams produced greatness along the way.

Which is why we gathered a handful of our CBS Sports NFL experts to assemble our very own All-Pro roster, complete with first- and second-team honorees. We collected votes for 26 different positions -- 11 offense, 11 defense, three (3) special teams, and one (1) head coach -- to recognize the best performers of the 2024 season. The top vote-getters received first-team honors, while the runners-up received second-team placement, and the entire lineup can be seen below:

Our panel of voters (13): Cody Benjamin, John Breech, Doug Clawson, Joel Corry, Bryan DeArdo, Leger Douzable, Jared Dubin, Josh Edwards, Emory Hunt, Bryant McFadden, Garrett Podell, Kyle Stackpole, Tyler Sullivan

Note: Players who received multiple votes but did not earn first- or second-team recognition are listed below each unit.

Offense

Also receiving votes: QB Joe Burrow (Bengals), WR Terry McLaurin (Commanders), WR Malik Nabers (Giants), WR Zay Flowers (Ravens), WR Mike Evans (Buccaneers), TE Trey McBride (Cardinals), OT Joe Alt (Chargers), OT Garett Bolles (Broncos), OT Rashawn Slater (Chargers), OT Jordan Mailata (Eagles), C Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens), OG Trey Smith (Chiefs), OG Landon Dickerson (Eagles)

Defense

Also receiving votes: DE Danielle Hunter (Texans), DE Maxx Crosby (Raiders), OLB Nik Bonitto (Broncos), OLB Jonathan Greenard (Vikings), DL Jalen Carter (Eagles), DL Leonard Williams (Seahawks), LB Bobby Wagner (Commanders), LB Daiyan Henley (Chargers), LB Zaire Franklin (Colts), CB Christian Gonzalez (Patriots), CB Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks), CB Quinyon Mitchell (Eagles), CB Trent McDuffie (Chiefs), CB Jaylon Johnson (Bears), CB Joey Porter Jr. (Steelers), CB Jaycee Horn (Panthers), S Jessie Bates III (Falcons), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Eagles)

Special Teams

Also receiving votes: K Ka'imi Fairbairn (Texans), P Ryan Stonehouse (Titans), P AJ Cole III (Raiders), KR Keisean Nixon (Packers), KR Derius Davis (Chargers)

Head Coach

First Team Second Team Kevin O'Connell (Vikings) Dan Campbell (Lions)

Also receiving votes: Dan Quinn (Commanders), Andy Reid (Chiefs)

Team Representation

The following teams had the most players/coaches selected:

