usatsi-jared-goff-amon-ra-st-brown-lions.jpg
USATSI

In one sense, the 2024 NFL season is really just beginning: Wild Card Weekend marks the long-awaited start of the playoffs, in which 14 Super Bowl hopefuls will duke it out for a shot at football glory. And yet, with the regular season now in the rear view, we can also reflect on which players and teams produced greatness along the way.

Which is why we gathered a handful of our CBS Sports NFL experts to assemble our very own All-Pro roster, complete with first- and second-team honorees. We collected votes for 26 different positions -- 11 offense, 11 defense, three (3) special teams, and one (1) head coach -- to recognize the best performers of the 2024 season. The top vote-getters received first-team honors, while the runners-up received second-team placement, and the entire lineup can be seen below:

Our panel of voters (13): Cody Benjamin, John Breech, Doug Clawson, Joel Corry, Bryan DeArdo, Leger Douzable, Jared Dubin, Josh Edwards, Emory Hunt, Bryant McFadden, Garrett Podell, Kyle Stackpole, Tyler Sullivan

Note: Players who received multiple votes but did not earn first- or second-team recognition are listed below each unit.

Offense

getty-lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg
Getty Images
PositionFirst TeamSecond Team

QB

Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Josh Allen (Bills)

RB

Saquon Barkley (Eagles)

Derrick Henry (Ravens)

WR

Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)

CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys)

WR

Justin Jefferson (Vikings)

Brian Thomas Jr. (Jaguars)

WR

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions)

A.J. Brown (Eagles)

TE

Brock Bowers (Raiders)

George Kittle (49ers)

LT

Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers)

Dion Dawkins (Bills)

LG

Joe Thuney (Chiefs)

Quenton Nelson (Colts)

C

Creed Humphrey (Chiefs)

Frank Ragnow (Lions)

RG

Chris Lindstrom (Falcons)

Quinn Meinerz (Broncos)

RT

Penei Sewell (Lions)

Lane Johnson (Eagles)

Also receiving votes: QB Joe Burrow (Bengals), WR Terry McLaurin (Commanders), WR Malik Nabers (Giants), WR Zay Flowers (Ravens), WR Mike Evans (Buccaneers), TE Trey McBride (Cardinals), OT Joe Alt (Chargers), OT Garett Bolles (Broncos), OT Rashawn Slater (Chargers), OT Jordan Mailata (Eagles), C Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens), OG Trey Smith (Chiefs), OG Landon Dickerson (Eagles)

getty-trey-hendrickson-bengals.jpg
Getty Images

Defense

PositionFirst TeamSecond Team

EDGE

Myles Garrett (Browns)

T.J. Watt (Steelers)

DL

Cameron Heyward (Steelers)

Dexter Lawrence (Giants)

DL

Chris Jones (Chiefs)

Zach Allen (Broncos)

EDGE

Trey Hendrickson (Bengals)

Micah Parsons (Cowboys)

LB

Zack Baun (Eagles)

Roquan Smith (Ravens)

LB

Fred Warner (49ers)

Frankie Luvu (Commanders)

CB

Patrick Surtain II (Broncos)

Brian Branch (Lions)

CB

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans)

Denzel Ward (Browns)

CB

Marlon Humphrey (Ravens)

Byron Murphy Jr. (Vikings)

S

Xavier McKinney (Packers)

Kerby Joseph (Lions)

S

Kyle Hamilton (Ravens)

Derwin James (Chargers)

Also receiving votes: DE Danielle Hunter (Texans), DE Maxx Crosby (Raiders), OLB Nik Bonitto (Broncos), OLB Jonathan Greenard (Vikings), DL Jalen Carter (Eagles), DL Leonard Williams (Seahawks), LB Bobby Wagner (Commanders), LB Daiyan Henley (Chargers), LB Zaire Franklin (Colts), CB Christian Gonzalez (Patriots), CB Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks), CB Quinyon Mitchell (Eagles), CB Trent McDuffie (Chiefs), CB Jaylon Johnson (Bears), CB Joey Porter Jr. (Steelers), CB Jaycee Horn (Panthers), S Jessie Bates III (Falcons), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Eagles)

gettyimages-631783534chris-boswell-steelers-fg.jpg
Getty Images

Special Teams

PositionFirst TeamSecond Team

K

Chris Boswell (Steelers)

Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys)

P

Jack Fox (Lions)

Logan Cooke (Jaguars)

KR/PR

KaVontae Turpin (Cowboys)

Marvin Mims Jr. (Broncos)

Also receiving votes: K Ka'imi Fairbairn (Texans), P Ryan Stonehouse (Titans), P AJ Cole III (Raiders), KR Keisean Nixon (Packers), KR Derius Davis (Chargers)

kevin-oconnell-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

Head Coach

First TeamSecond Team

Kevin O'Connell (Vikings)

Dan Campbell (Lions)

Also receiving votes: Dan Quinn (Commanders), Andy Reid (Chiefs)

Team Representation

The following teams had the most players/coaches selected:

jahmyr-gibbs-lions-usatsi.jpg
USATSI
TeamTotal All-ProsFirst Team
Lions73
Ravens53
Eagles42
Cowboys41
Broncos41
Chiefs33
Vikings32
Steelers32
Bengals22
Bills20
Jaguars20