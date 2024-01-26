The Detroit Lions are gearing up to battle the San Francisco 49ers for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII, and they released their final injury report on Friday afternoon. It brought forth good news in general, as tight end Sam LaPorta and center Frank Ragnow carry no game designations into this week, but there was something interesting included in the report.

Third-string rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker is questionable to play Sunday due to a "tooth" injury. Per NFL Media, Hooker chipped his tooth and had to get it pulled, but he is expected to be OK. I guess you could say he was really champing at the bit to play this weekend.

The third-round pick out of the University of Tennessee has not appeared in a game this season, and was just activated to the active roster in December due to a torn ACL he suffered last November. The knee injury was likely a reason Hooker fell to the third round.

The 26-year-old rookie led one of the most explosive offenses in college football in 2022. Tennessee averaged more yards per game than any team in the country (525.5), and scored more touchdowns than any team in the country (78). The Vols were even the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings at one point. In 11 games played last season, Hooker threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Hooker is the third quarterback behind Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater, but if we learned anything from the last NFC Championship game, a third quarterback could be needed.