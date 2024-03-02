Luke McCaffrey likely wasn't as well known as brother Christian McCaffrey heading into the NFL Scouting Combine. That certainly changed after Luke ran the 40-yard dash.

The younger McCaffrey brother, and son of three-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, clocked an official 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the combine. That was a hundredth of a second faster than older brother Christian, who ran a 4.48 at the 2017 combine.

Based on the video of the two simultaneously, Luke just beat out Christian. Luke played wide receiver the last two years at Rice, catching 68 passes for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. A former college quarterback who was previously enrolled at Nebraska, Luke transferred to Louisville before finding a home at Rice.

Christian doesn't seem salty that his little brother beat him out, congratulating him on social media.

Still just 22 years old, Luke hopes to find a role in the NFL at wide receiver. Based on the bloodline, it's hard to bet against the younger McCaffrey -- who certainly wouldn't mind getting that opportunity with the Broncos, where his father starred.

"It'd be awesome. That'd be a dream come true," Luke said, via Denver Sports. "I grew up kind of in that locker room with my dad playing and then doing broadcasting.

"It was awesome to grow up in Mile High. Got to play a couple games there in high school. ... That'd be a dream come true, that'd be such a blessing."

Christian was a first-round pick and earned the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award. He also won the 2023 NFL rushing title and is a two-time first-team All-Pro selection. Max McCaffrey, brother to Christian and Luke, also was on an active NFL roster in 2017 and 2018.

CBS Sports ranks Luke as the No. 269 overall prospect (No. 38 WR).