The question, "who is the greatest NFL player of all time" has been debated since the creation of the league and will continue to be debated for the rest of time. At one point many fans felt comfortable calling Joe Montana the "GOAT," then once Tom Brady came along and won seven rings he got the moniker and now many are saying Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on his way to the crown.

USC's Caleb Williams weighed in on who his personal GOAT is and it is none of the players I listed above.

While Williams says the football GOAT in terms of "winning ... mentality ... and things like that" is Brady, he gives the title to another (now former) No. 12.

"My football GOAT is Aaron Rodgers," Williams said.

Rodgers is often passed over in the "GOAT" conversation due to having just one Super Bowl win (Even Nick Foles has that many as a starter), but championships aren't everything. Some of the greats have one or no rings and are still atop the mountain of best to ever do it. Johnny Unitas, Joe Namath and Drew Brees have just one each, while Jim Kelly and Dan Marino have none.

Rodgers lengthy career began in 2005, when Williams was just four years old and has not known a world where Rodgers isn't playing football. The future NFL QB has clearly been impressed by the 40-year-old's resume, which includes 10 Pro Bowl honors, four league MVPs, a Super Bowl MVP, four-time first-team All-Pro nods and being the league's passer rating leader four times, to name a few.

Williams, who has opted to not participate in the NFL Combine's official medical examinations, compared his build to Rodgers, who is currently listed by the New York Jets at 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds.

"This is the first time I'm hearing about my height and size [as a talking point]," Williams said Friday, smiling. "I'm around Aaron Rodgers' size and maybe weight too: 215, 220 [pounds], and 6-foot-1 [or] 6-foot-2."

Comparing himself to Rodgers, then calling Rodgers the GOAT is a smart move by the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

Williams is projected to be the first pick in this year's draft, a spot that currently belongs to the Chicago Bears. If the Bears keep their spot and go with Williams, as many expect them to, the 22-year-old will be playing for Rodgers former NFC North rival.

Like all players in the draft, Williams is hoping this April is the beginning of a career that will put them in that "GOAT" conversation, but being the No. 1 overall pick does not automatically mean success in the NFL. Many of those "GOATs" we talk about were selected later in their draft, including Rodgers, who went at No. 24.