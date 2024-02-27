Monday, it was reported that USC quarterback Caleb Williams and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels would not participate in on-field drills at the NFL Combine later this week in Indianapolis. Tuesday, the other top-three quarterback joined them in planning to skip workouts.

Per CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, UNC's Drake Maye is planning to complete "just physicals and interviews" at the combine. All four of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have Maye going somewhere in the top six, and as high as No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders.

Maye was the only FBS player to record 7,000+ passing yards and 1,000+ rushing yards over the past two seasons, and was the 2022 ACC Player of the Year. Maye recorded the third-most total yards (9,076) in a two-year span in ACC history, behind Deshaun Watson in 2015-16, and Lamar Jackson in 2016-17. Maye threw for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven picks in 2022, and 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2023.

With the news of Williams and Daniels planning to sit out of combine drills, some wondered if Maye should take the field in Indy in an attempt to secure the No. 2 quarterback spot, or even make a run at Williams' position atop the "mock draft board." However, that won't happen. The three quarterbacks who pundits view as the best in this class will not work out at the combine.