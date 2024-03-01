Day 2 of on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine features the defensive backs and tight ends, and the cornerbacks kicked things off from Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday.

There are plenty of teams looking for help in the secondary, even if two of the top corners didn't participate in on-field workouts. Kool-Aid McKinstry (Jones fracture) and Cooper DeJean (broken leg) didn't participate in such drills, but plenty of intriguing prospects are at the top of the board. Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold are two of the top corners, while Kamren Kitchens and Tyler Nubin are two of the top safeties.

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the cornerbacks and safeties at the combine, along with some winners and losers from each position group.

DB measurements

Player Height Weight (pounds) 40-yard dash Wingspan* Arm length* Hand size* Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) 6-0 1/8 195 4.33 75 3/4 31 9 1/4 Terrion Arnold (Alabama) 5-11 3/4 189 4.51 76 1/4 31 5/8 8 7/8 Nate Wiggins (Clemson) 6-1 3/8 173 4.28 74 1/4 30 1/2 9 Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama) 5-11 1/2 199 N/A 75 7/8 32 8 1/2 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Missouri) 5-11 3/8

183 4.54 75 5/8 32 8 1/2 Kris Abrams-Draine (Missouri) 5-11 3/8 179 4.44 74 5/8 31 8 5/8 Cooper DeJean (Iowa) 6-0 1/2 203 N/A 74 7/8 31 3/8 9 5/8 Kamren Kinchens (Miami (Fla.) 5-11 1/2 203

75 31 1/4 9 3/4 Tyler Nubin (Minnesota) 6-0 1/2 199

77 1/2 32 9 Kamari Lassiter (Georgia) 5-11 1/2 186 - 73 3/4 30 7/8 8 7/8 Javon Bullard (Georgia) 5-10 1/2 198

73 7/8 30 3/4 9 Calen Bullock (USC) 6-2 188

78 1/8 32 1/2 9 Khyree Jackson (Oregon) 6-0 1/2 194 4.5 78 32 3/4 9 1/4 Dwight McGlothern (Arkansas) 6-1 5/8 185 4.47 74 7/8 30 1/2 8 5/8 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Texas Tech) 5-10 3/8 197

74 1/4 30 7/8 9 5/8 Jaden Hicks (Washington State) 6-1 7/8 211

76 1/4 31 1/2 9 3/8 T.J. Tampa (Iowa State) 6-0 7/8 189 - 78 5/8 32 1/8 9 5/8 Nehemiah Pritchett (Auburn) 6-0 1/8 190 4.36 75 31 5/8 8 3/8 Kalen King (Penn State) 5-11 1/4 191 4.61 74 1/4 30 7/8 8 3/4 DJ James (Auburn) 5-11 5/8 175 4.43 72 3/8 31 8 3/8 Tykee Smith (Georgia) 5-10 202

74 1/2 31 5/8 9 1/4 Jaylin Simpson (Auburn) 5-11 5/8 179

76 5/8 32 3/8 9 7/8 Andru Phillips (Kentucky) 5-10 3/4 190 4.48 75 31 1/4 8 3/4 Mike Sainristil (Michigan) 5-9 1/2 182 4.47 74 1/2 30 7/8 8 1/2 Josh Newton (TCU) 5-10 1/2 190 4.52 74 1/4 31 1/8 9 1/4 Max Melton (Rutgers) 5-11 187 4.39 76 5/8 32 1/8 9 1/8 Evan Williams (Oregon)

5-11 1/4 200

72 7/8 30 1/8 10 1/8 Daijahn Anthony (Ole Miss)

6-0 195

76 3/8 32 1/2 9 Kitan Oladapo (Oregon State)

6-2 216

76 7/8 32 3/8 9 1/4 Myles Harden (South Dakota)

5-10 7/8 195 4.52 74 29 7/8 9 3/8 Chau Smith-Wade (Washington State)

5-9 3/4 184 - 72 3/8 30 1/4 9 1/8 Demani Richardson (Texas A&M)

6-0 1/2 210

77 1/8 32 9 7/8 Cole Bishop (Utah)

6-2 206

73 29 3/4 9 1/2 Kamal Hadden (Tennessee)

6-1 196 - 74 1/8 30 7/8 8 1/2 Deantre Prince (Ole Miss)

6-0 183 4.39 73 3/4 30 3/4 8 1/2 Daequan Hardy (Penn State)

5-9 3/8 179 4.39 70 7/8 30 8 1/8 Sione Vaki (Utah)

5-11 1/8 210

72 1/8 29 1/8 8 5/8 Caelen Carson (Wake Forest)

5-11 7/8 199 - 75 5/8 31 3/8 8 1/4 Dominique Hampton (Washington)

6-2 3/8 215

79 1/4 33 2/8 10 Carlton Johnson (Fresno State)

5-10 5/8 173 - 73 1/8 30 3/8 8 Elijah Jones (Boston College)

6-1 1/2 185 4.45 76 31 1/2 9 1/4 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (Louisville)

5-10 3/8 194 - 75 1/4 31 1/4 9 Jarrian Jones (Florida State)

5-11 7/8 190 4.38 73 1/4 30 8 5/8 Beau Brade (Maryland)

6-0 203

77 31 10 1/8 Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State)

6-2 1/4 188 4.34 77 7/8 32 3/8 8 7/8 Malik Mustapha (Wake Forest)

5-10 1/8 209

72 1/2 30 1/8 9 MJ Devonshire (Pittsburgh)

5-10 3/4 186 4.45 78 3/4 32 7/8 8 3/4 Renardo Green (Florida State)

5-11 7/8 186 4.54 74 3/4 31 1/4 9 1/8 Ryan Watts (Texas) 6-2 7/8 208 4.54 81 3/4 34 1/2 9 3/8 Ro Torrence (Arizona State)

6-2 7/8 208 - 80 1/4 34 1/8 8 1/2 Josh Wallace (Michigan)

5-11 1/8 185 - 75 5/8 31 3/8 8 7/8 Willie Drew (Virginia State)

5-11 5/8 191 4.48 75 5/8 32 9 1/2 Tarheeb Still (Maryland)

5-11 5/8 189 4.52 73 1/8 29 5/8 9 1/8 Tyler Owens (Texas Tech)

6-2 3/8 216

79 1/8 33 3/8 9 1/8 Jaylon Carlies (Missouri)

6-2 3/4 227

80 5/8 34 1/4 10 Josh Proctor (Ohio State)

6-1 1/2 199

78 32 8 3/4 Cam Hart (Notre Dame)

6-3 202

78 7/8 33 9 3/8 Marcellas Dial (South Carolina)

5-11 3/4 190 4.47 77 5/8 32 8 7/8 Patrick McMorris (California)

6-0 1/8 207

77 1/8 31 7/8 9 3/4 Nook Bradford (TCU)

5-10 1/2 191

72 1/2 31 1/4 9 Jaylen Key (Alabama)

6-0 3/4 208

78 1/2 32 1/4 9 5/8 Christian Roland-Wallace (USC)

5-11 1/2 201 - 77 31 1/2 9 Isaiah Johnson (Syracuse)

6-0 3/8 205 4.64 80 1/2 32 7/8 8 7/8 Andre Sam (LSU)

5-10 7/8 191

73 3/8 30 9 1/4

*Hand size, arm length and wing span in inches

DB winners

Max Melton: The Rutgers product (and South Jersey native) certainly had a day that stood out. His 11-foot-4 broad jump led all the cornerbacks, and his 40.5-inch vertical jump was fourth at his position. He also ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, which was tied for sixth at his position. NFL's Next Gen Athleticism score had Melton with Decamerion Richardson and Daequon Hardy as the top scorers for the cornerbacks. With a high Relative Athletic Score as well, Melton certainly raised his draft stock.

Tyler Owens: All Owens did was post the second-best broad jump in combine history, as his 12-foot-2 broad jump was only beyond Byron Jones (12-foot-3) for the best all-time. Jones turned his strong combine into being a first-round pick back in 2015.

Owens also had the highest vertical jump (41 inches) while measuring at 6-2 3/8 and 216 pounds. He's essentially a unicorn for a safety.

DB losers

Nate Wiggins: Wiggins is one of the best cornerback prospects in this year's draft class, and he demonstrated his speed with a 4.28-second 40-yard dash time -- the fastest amongst the cornerbacks. The good news is that he plays at that speed as well.

The news wasn't great for Wiggins after his run, however, as he suffered a hip flexor injury and hobbled off the field. Wiggins should be fine for his Pro Day, per NFL Network, but the injury is something to monitor for one of the top corners.

Kalen King: King plays like a cornerback and can cover top wide receivers (see Marvin Harrison Jr. against Ohio State), but his 40-yard dash time may move him to safety. King clocked in at 4.61 seconds -- the second-slowest amongst the cornerbacks that ran. The technique is there, but the speed is not for his position. King was once viewed as a first-round pick, yet he fell into the second day based on the past few months. The combine didn't help, even if the tape shows King is a better player than given credit for.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: The 40-yard dash time wasn't ideal (4.54 seconds), yet Rakestraw still has demonstrated first-round talent on the tape. His quick feet showed in other drills, while the tape showed he can play press corner. With speed at the forefront of the NFL now, could the 40 time knock Rakestraw down a round? His weight (183 pounds) doesn't help matters much and neither does his RAS score.