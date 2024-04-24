The Indianapolis Colts are prioritizing help for young quarterback Anthony Richardson in the 2024 NFL Draft. According to team owner Jim Irsay, that could even mean a blockbuster trade up for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., son of longtime Colts great Marvin Harrison and the consensus top pass catcher of the class.

The Colts have "great" interest in Harrison Jr., Irsay told Fox59 in Indianapolis, and while it will likely prove "too difficult" to secure the Ohio State product, who's widely projected as a top-five pick, Irsay said he "wouldn't rule anything out," adding the team is "open-minded" when it comes to the possibility.

The Colts currently own the No. 15 overall pick in the first round, which means a substantial leap would likely be required to draft Harrison. But several teams picking earlier on Day 1, including the Arizona Cardinals (No. 4), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5) and Atlanta Falcons (No. 8), have been reported as trade-down candidates.

It's possible, if not probable, the Colts could simply target a pass catcher for Richardson at No. 15, where other prospects, such as LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. or Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, could be available.

Harrison Jr. would certainly have sizable shoes to fill, if he were to land in Indy. His father, a 2016 Hall of Fame inductee and eight-time Pro Bowler, spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Colts. He retired as the franchise's all-time leading receiver with more than 1,100 catches and 14,000 yards, also helping the club win a Super Bowl.