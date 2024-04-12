The Los Angeles Chargers are beginning a new era with new head coach Jim Harbaugh, who returns to the NFL ranks a champion. His Michigan Wolverines went a perfect 15-0 in 2023 and blew out the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Harbaugh put together quite a roster at Michigan, and he will have to do the same in L.A. That could include selecting a couple of his former players in the 2024 NFL Draft. During an appearance on the "NFL on FOX Podcast," former Michigan wideout Roman Wilson revealed he's expecting Harbaugh to draft many Michigan prospects.

"I wouldn't be surprised if like all nine of us end up going [to the Chargers]," Wilson said, referring to the team's nine draft picks, per Fox Sports. "But seriously, like at least five or six. I think he's going to take a lot of us."

In his seven-round mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso has a total of 13 Michigan players being selected, while other seven-round mocks have as many as 17 former Wolverines being drafted. Trapasso does have Harbaugh selecting two of his former players: Linebacker Junior Colson in the third round, and running back Blake Corum in the fifth round.

A total of 18 Michigan players were invited to the combine earlier this offseason, which set a record. The university has a chance to beat the record Georgia set in 2022, when the Bulldogs had a total of 15 players selected in the draft.