The Baltimore Ravens finished the 2023 regular season with the best record in the NFL, while star quarterback Lamar Jackson won his second MVP. However, Baltimore was ousted from the postseason in the AFC Championship game by the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens have now recorded the second-most wins in a six-season span without a Super Bowl appearance all-time (66).

The Ravens will use the 2024 NFL Draft to solidify their roster for another postseason run, and that will include adding a wide receiver at some point. Baltimore lost Devin Duvernay in free agency, and is expected to lose Odell Beckham Jr. as well. General manager Eric DeCosta didn't rule out the Ravens taking a wide receiver with the No. 30 overall pick in speaking with reporters this week, but revealed they are involving Jackson in their draft process. In fact, he has been tasked with scouting wide receivers and reporting back to Baltimore's brass.

"He looks at guys on tape. Lamar has never been shy about sharing his opinion about draft picks or free agents," head coach John Harbaugh said, via the Ravens' official website. "He hasn't weighed in quite yet, but he will."

Baltimore could utilize its first-round pick on someone like Georgia slot weapon Ladd McConkey, who has experience with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, or take 40-yard dash champion Xavier Worthy to stretch the field. However, this wide receiver class has been labeled as deep by draft pundits, with talent seemingly available late into Day 3.

When the Ravens select a wideout in the 2024 NFL Draft, it will be one that is approved by Jackson.