If the New York Giants want to increase their odds at selecting a top quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, it will likely come at a stiff price.

There's a thought that the Giants -- who hold the sixth overall pick in April's draft -- could try to swap picks with the Patriots, who currently own the third overall pick. In order to make that happen, NFL Media believes that the Giants would have to trade both of this year's second-round picks as well as next year's second-round pick.

Given what they may have to give up, it's safe to say that the Giants won't trade up unless they believe that Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are off the board by the time they are on the clock. Williams likely will be, while there's a chance that both Maye and Daniels are still available at No. 6.

This is also assuming that the Giants want to use their first pick on a quarterback. New York's current quarterback situation starts with starter Daniel Jones, whose career so far has been filled with ups and downs. The highs included Jones leading Big Blue to the franchise's first playoff win in the 2022 season since Super Bowl XLVI. The lows include Jones missing 11 games last year after suffering a knee injury.

Let's assume that the Giants want to take a quarterback with the No. 6 pick. Whether or not they trade up will be based on what they think the Bears, Commanders, Patriots and Cardinals will do their their respective draft picks.