Jayden Daniels met with the New England Patriots after LSU's Pro Day, reinforcing the possibility of a draft-day team-up between the two sides. And the soon-to-be-rookie quarterback has no fear of following in the footsteps of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, telling reporters this week he's "ready for anything," even a potential high-pressure role in New England.

"I played in Death Valley after Joe Burrow," Daniels said Wednesday, per the Boston Globe. "I feel like I'm ready for anything. I'm a game-changer at the quarterback position. That's what I can bring to that franchise."

Burrow, of course, went on to become the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the fellow LSU signal-caller has been one of the league's top quarterbacks when healthy, helping the Cincinnati Bengals advance to two AFC title games in his first three years. Brady, meanwhile, hasn't played for the Patriots since 2020, but his shadow looms large, with New England struggling to replace the longtime Super Bowl-winning starter in the years since his exit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rumors circulated earlier this NFL offseason that Daniels, who was born and raised in California and started his college career at Arizona State, might be disinterested in playing for the Patriots because of the team's colder location. But the LSU star quickly denied that, indicating he'd suit up for whichever club selects him in April.

"Whoever wants to draft me (is where I want to play)," he explained. "Whoever believes in me. There's stuff that I can't control. I can't control who's calling my phone on draft day."

The Patriots have been upfront about their interest in adding a long-term quarterback, entering the draft under new head coach Jerod Mayo. They recently traded 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they currently own the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. Daniels is widely expected to go in the top five.