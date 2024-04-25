What is arguably the most high-profile position in sports will be the main focus for a number of teams starting Thursday, when the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft takes place in Detroit. It's believed that as many as six quarterbacks could be among the first 32 NFL Draft picks, and some experts think four may be off the board by the time the New York Giants step up to the podium with the No. 6 overall pick. While 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, national champion J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix ponder which NFL city they will call home, Caleb Williams likely has his living accommodations for the fall and winter already locked down.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 636-534-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned almost $4,900 to $100 players.

In his time as a CBS Sports NFL editor, White was also widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, he put together seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis.

This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, bet Baker Mayfield to go No. 1 overall at 25-1. He also was ahead of the Trey Lance to 49ers prediction in 2021, giving it out at 3-1 on the Early Edge podcast.

In 2022, White hit five of his eight best bets at +200 or shorter odds, including Sauce Gardner to be a top-five pick at -120, Panthers to take an offensive lineman first at +110, Over 2 first-round safeties selected at +125, Aiden Hutchinson Over pick 1.5 at +140 and Kenny Pickett to be the first QB drafted at +140. He also hit on the Texans going defensive back first at +350, so anyone who followed along with those picks had a huge payday.

Top 2024 NFL Draft longshot prop picks

One of the 2024 NFL Draft longshot prop bets White recommends: Take Brock Bowers being selected by the Denver Broncos on Thursday, which currently brings a +1000 (risk $100 to win $1000) payout. The Broncos likely have their eye on one of the five top quarterback prospects not named Williams, but it's possible that player could already have a home by the time they're on the board with the No. 12 pick. If Denver decides to shift gears and go in a different direction at that point, White believes selecting Bowers would be an excellent option.

A key member of Georgia's back-to-back national championship-winning teams in 2021 and 2022, Bowers led the team in receptions (56), receiving yards (714) and touchdown catches (six) for the third consecutive season in 2023. The 6-4, 240-pound appeared in only 10 games last year but still won his second straight John Mackey Award as the top collegiate tight end in the nation, becoming the first player since its inception in 2000 to earn the honor twice. Bowers posted 10 100-yard performances over his three seasons with the Bulldogs and gained over 150 yards on three occasions, including a 152-yard effort in Georgia's rout of TCU in the 2022 National Championship Game. Bowers is expected by many to be the next great tight end in the NFL and has been compared to Rob Gronkowski and George Kittle, so White's prediction that he lands in the Mile High City could be an accurate one. See which other NFL Draft longshot props White loves here.

How to make 2024 NFL Draft longshot predictions

