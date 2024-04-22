The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired not one but two big-name quarterbacks this offseason. Now they could be angling to add a big-name wide receiver. Days before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, word is the Steelers "love" LSU product Brian Thomas Jr., and may not let the pass catcher slide past their No. 20 overall selection in the first round.

"If he doesn't go off the board before 20, I do think this might be the floor for him," The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler recently told the "Yahoo Fantasy Football Show," per Steelers Depot. "I've heard (the Steelers) love Brian Thomas. Everyone wants them (to) take another character faller on Day 2. My impression of the Steelers is that they're ... kind of sick of that. ... I think they'd love to just hit a home run with a guy like Brian Thomas in the first round."

Brugler's notion of a "character faller" is likely a reference to prospects like current Steelers starter George Pickens, who reportedly slid to the second round of the 2023 draft in part due to concerns by NFL teams over his pre-draft interviews. Thomas, meanwhile, is widely expected to be a Day 1 selection as part of a deep receiver class headlined by potential top-10 picks like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.

The Steelers have reportedly been exploring a veteran addition to their wide receiver room since trading starter Diontae Johnson, whose own personality reportedly contributed to his exit, to the Carolina Panthers. Pickens is currently slated to open 2024 starting alongside career reserves Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin, meaning Thomas would be in line for a likely No. 1/2 job if drafted.