The 2024 NFL Draft is upon us, and there might not be a team more likely to shake up the first round with a trade than the Philadelphia Eagles, who've moved up in three consecutive drafts on Day 1.

Which prospects are most likely to be on the Eagles' radar? Whether the team stays at No. 22 overall, trades up or even drops back to collect additional draft capital, these five players register as strong candidates to hear their name called by Philadelphia come Thursday night:

It's no secret the Eagles could use both short- and long-term cornerback help, with starters Darius Slay and James Bradberry already in their 30s. And they trust the Alabama pipeline, as evidenced by their recent early-round investments. Arnold would almost certainly require a move up from No. 22, but he's got the raw speed and ball skills to challenge for an immediate role under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

If the Eagles can't swing a deal to land Arnold, the consensus top corner of the class, they could easily pivot to his top running mate at Alabama. What McKinstry lacks in Arnold's pure athleticism he arguably offsets with a steadier track record, and his top traits -- poise and smarts -- seem like perfect matches for a Fangio defense that prioritizes prevention of the big play. He's also a much safer bet to be available at No. 22 or later.

There's a reason DeJean has already been one of the more popular projections for the Eagles. While he doesn't have the Crimson Tide seal of approval, his playmaking production at Iowa suggests he could be a do-it-all chess piece on both defense and special teams. Instinctive and explosive with a nose for the ball, he could conceivably compete for top corner, safety and/or kick and punt return roles as a rookie.

Another Alabama product? Just look at general manager Howie Roseman's draft history. Latham could go much earlier than the 20s, but in a deep tackle class, he could also fall to their current range. Either way, even with all-star bookends in Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, the Eagles have reason to prepare for Johnson's eventual retirement (he's going on 34), and Latham is a massive prospect (6-6, 342) who could also play guard.

In reality, you could essentially go with any edge rusher here, be it Penn State's Chop Robinson or UCLA's Laiatu Latu. Both Latu and Verse may well require a move up, but the thinking here is the Eagles can never have enough pass-rushing depth. Verse, in particular, is more of the steady, rugged type Fangio might prefer -- a potential complement to the explosive Bryce Huff, and post-2024 insurance for Brandon Graham's eventual retirement.