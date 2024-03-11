Austin Ekeler is the latest big-name running back to find a new home in 2024 NFL free agency, agreeing Monday to a two-year contract with the Washington Commanders, as CBS Sports HQ NFL insider Josina Anderson confirmed.

Ekeler, 28, spent the last seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The veteran had also received interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, per Anderson, before opting to reunite with ex-Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, now the Commanders' run-game coordinator, in Washington.

The Commanders had a void at running back after multipurpose reserve Antonio Gibson agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots earlier in the day. Ekeler is now set to share the backfield under new head coach Dan Quinn, likely splitting touches with 2023 starter Brian Robinson Jr., who led the team with 733 yards and five scores.

In L.A., Ekeler was widely considered one of the NFL's top pass-catching backs, eclipsing 50 receptions in each of his last five seasons. He topped 90 catches on two occasions, including in 2022 with a career-high 107 receptions, and approached 1,000 receiving yards back in 2019. His rushing efficiency dipped in 2023, however, as he averaged just 3.5 yards per carry and missed three games due to an ankle injury.

Ekeler's relocation is the latest in a long line of them at the running back position Monday. Fellow starters like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, D'Andre Swift and Gus Edwards all found new homes as well.