Could Ezekiel Elliott be back in a Dallas Cowboys jersey next season? There is mutual interest between the two parties, according to ESPN.

A deal to make the reunion happen has not been finalized, but Elliott and the Cowboys are both willing to make it happen.

In 2023, Elliott played his first season in a different jersey, after spending the first seven seasons in Dallas. With the New England Patriots, he finished with 184 rushes for 642 yards, both team highs, with an average of 3.5 yards per carry, with three touchdowns in 17 games. He also had 51 receptions, a team high, for 313 yards and two touchdowns in the air.

Elliott had career lows in multiple categories, including rushes, yards and touchdowns, but when Patriots lead rusher Rhamondre Stevenson went out with an injury toward the end of the season, his involvement in the run game increased. The Cowboys liked how he concluded the 2023 season, according to ESPN.

The veteran was released by the Cowboys last offseason and signed with the Patriots in August on a one-year deal worth $3 million.

He was selected at No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and lead the league in rushing in two of his first three years with the Cowboys. The 28-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler, with 8,904 rushing yards, 71 touchdowns on the ground, 356 receptions for 2,649 yards and 14 touchdowns in the air.