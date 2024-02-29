The Kansas City Chiefs recently wrapped the 2023 NFL season by hoisting their latest Lombardi Trophy. Already, however, many fans -- and all 31 other teams -- have shifted focus to the 2024 offseason, with free agency less than two weeks away.

Veterans with expiring contracts can officially begin negotiations with other teams starting March 11, but there will be plenty of activity even before then. Sometimes big-name trades come to terms in the weeks leading up to free agency, only to be finalized once the new league year begins. And this year figures to be no less dramatic with potential blockbusters on the horizon.

Here are five reasons to get excited about free agency's approach:

5. Super Bowl contenders are eager to reload

USATSI

Every team, the Chiefs included, will be hungry to stock up for a potential 2024 title run. But there are a few contenders particularly geared for a win-now approach after falling short in 2023. Think the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles. All three failed to deliver on Super Bowl aspirations, all three employ established but oft-debated head coaches and all three are comfortable making big splashes to aid their Pro Bowl quarterbacks. While Buffalo and Dallas are currently projected to be over the 2024 salary cap, the Eagles could be trade-market players under notoriously busy general manager Howie Roseman.

4. A quarter of the NFL is starting fresh

Getty Images

That's right. Eight of the league's 32 teams either welcomed a new coach or general manager this offseason, meaning there will be some serious turnover among player personnel as first-time regimes establish their own roster-building plans. Meanwhile, three of the top four teams in terms of projected 2024 cap space are sporting new coaches or GMs: the Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, in that order. What does that mean? Not only are those clubs, plus others, likely to address key spots like quarterback via the draft, but they're also well-positioned for veteran spending sprees.

3. The veteran market is loaded with defensive talent

USATSI

Everyone loves elite QBs and splashy offense, but the Chiefs just won the Super Bowl in large part because of their defense. Fortunately for the rest of the NFL, this year's free agent class is chock-full of Grade-A starters. While the biggest names (i.e. Chris Jones, of the title-winning Chiefs) are safer bets to stay put, there are Pro Bowl-caliber vets from every level of the defense set to be available in March, from edge rushers (Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter) and interior linemen (Justin Madubuike, Christian Wilkins) and cover men (Jaylon Johnson, L'Jarius Sneed) to safeties ( Antoine Winfield Jr.).

2. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson could be moved

Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have reason to retain Fields, their former first-round pick, but now owning the No. 1 selection in April's draft, many expect them to start fresh under center. At just 24, with proven NFL-caliber athleticism, Fields could command a big haul via trade, and/or shift the draft-day QB plans for another team eyeing long-term help at the position. He may well end up being the most important player moved this offseason. Wilson, on the other hand, is a likely cut candidate after a late-season falling-out with the Denver Broncos, and while his value has dipped in recent years, he remains one of the most experienced arms available.

1. Kirk Cousins is prepared to hit the market again

USATSI

Typically, a 35-year-old QB coming off a torn Achilles wouldn't register as the single-most exciting domino of the NFL offseason. But no one has milked the market quite like Cousins during his 12-year career. Both he and the Minnesota Vikings have expressed interest in staying together, and yet both sides also have reason to explore other options. Which means one of this generation's steadiest starting QBs is on track to hit free agency for the first time since 2018, when Cousins famously secured a fully guaranteed deal to leave Washington. It's not often such a proven, respected signal-caller becomes readily available to the rest of the league, and his decision could end up altering the entire 2024 QB landscape.