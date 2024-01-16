Josh Allen will get another chance to knock off the champs.

After leading Buffalo to a 31-17 win over the Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend, Allen will get another chance to beat Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

Next Sunday will be the third time Allen and the Bills have faced Mahomes and the Chiefs in the postseason the past four years. Buffalo lost both of the previous matchups.

"It's going to take a team effort," Allen said of next week's task during Monday's postgame interview with CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. "They're playing really good football right now. We know the type of team that they are, obviously the type of quarterback that they have in Pat over there.

"We're going to need everybody in Bills Mafia to be here and support us, and just thanking God that we've got the chance to play another game."

As Allen alluded to, Bills Mafia will get a chance to impact this game in a way that they weren't able to in recent playoff matchups with Kansas City. Unlike the previous two matchups, this one will be played in Buffalo.

History is on Buffalo's side when looking at playoff rivalries from the past. John Madden's Raiders dethroned the Steelers in the 1976 AFC Championship Game after they had lost to Pittsburgh in the previous two AFC title games. Two decades later, the 49ers lost consecutive NFC title games against the Cowboys before extracting revenge in the 1994 NFC Championship.

The 21st century began with another epic playoff rivalry between the Eagles and Buccaneers. Andy Reid's Eagles won their first playoff matchups against Tampa before the Buccaneers turned the tables with a 27-10 win in the 2002 NFC Championship.

The third time may indeed be the charm for Buffalo, but it won't be easy. The Chiefs reminded everyone that they are still the champions after dismantling the undermanned Dolphins in Saturday's wild card showdown. While the defense once again shined, Kansas City's offense also did their part in the 26-7 win. The Chiefs' offense received a big game from rookie wideout Rashee Rice, who caught eight passes for 130 yards and a score.

Kansas City is still formidable, but so are the Bills, who will enter Sunday's game riding a six-game winning streak. A big reason for Buffalo's recent success has been the play of Allen, who scored four touchdowns while not committing a single turnover against Pittsburgh.

"We've got a resilient group," Allen said. "The leadership that we have, I really think it's unmatched in the league. Guys love each other, they care about each other. We come into work extremely happy each and every day. I don't know if you get that most places. I just appreciate the guys."