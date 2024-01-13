Multiple Super Wild Card Weekend matchups will be affected due to weather, and now, one game has been postponed because of it. Saturday, New York governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills playoff matchup will be moved from 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, to 4:30 p.m. Monday due to dangerous conditions.

Governor Hochul posted on social media that travel is going to be extremely dangerous in Western New York, and that a full travel ban has been implemented for Erie County starting at 9 p.m.

According to Weather.com, Buffalo is under a winter storm warning from 10 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Monday morning. Heavy lake effect snow and strong winds are expected this weekend, while snow accumulations in the area could range from 1 to 3 feet. The Bills even previously asked for help to shovel snow in Highmark Stadium through the night so it could be ready for Sunday afternoon.

The last time an NFL playoff game was moved came in 2016, when Steelers vs. Chiefs in Kansas City was moved back from 1:05 ET to 8:20 ET due to an ice storm, per ESPN. While the NFL world does lose a Sunday playoff tripleheader with this rescheduling, it does mean we now get a Monday doubleheader, with Steelers-Bills kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET, while the Philadelphia Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET.