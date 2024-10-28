The NFL trade deadline is approaching fast, as one of the most active days on the NFL calendar in recent years is just over a week away. The NFL will be pretty busy as teams look to improve their rosters for a playoff run or acquire draft picks in preparation for 2025 and beyond.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to make a trade.

Which players will be on the move? Which teams can we expect to be most active as both buyers and sellers? We have you fully covered with all the trades so far and everything you need to know with our trade deadline coverage below.

Trades made

Chiefs acquire : Uche

: Uche Patriots acquire: 2026 sixth-round pick

Kansas City is the first team to start 7-0 after winning back-to-back Super Bowls since the 1990 San Francisco 49ers, according to CBS Sports Research. That 49ers team reached the NFC Championship, but they lost to the New York Giants just two wins away from a three-peat. No team has three-peated in the Super Bowl era, since 1966, but that's exactly what the Chiefs are attempting to do with this move for New England's former 2020 second-round pick.

The Chiefs have a pretty consistent pass rush in that their 38.9% quarterback pressure ranks as the sixth best in the NFL, but they are struggling to finish those rushes with sacks. Kansas City's 15.0 team sacks this season are tied for the seventh-fewest in the NFL, and their 6.1% sack rate is the 11th worst in the league. They have struggled to get consistent pass rush production outside of edge rusher George Karlaftis (3.0 sacks) and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones (3.0 sacks). Uche's two sacks now rank as tied for the fourth most in Kansas City while his 13 quarterback pressures stand alone as the fourth most along the Chiefs pass rush.

The transaction makes all the sense in the world for a 2-6 Patriots squad looking to load up on draft capital as they rebuild around 2024 third overall pick quarterback Drake Maye. To see the full grades for this deal, click here.

Chiefs acquire : Hopkins

: Hopkins Titans acquire: 2025 conditional 2025 fifth-round pick (can become a fourth-round pick)

Despite sitting with an undefeated 6-0 record at the time, Kansas City was in desperate need of adding a wide receiver in the aftermath of losing both Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice for the year. Hopkins comes in and gives Patrick Mahomes a high-ceiling weapon as they look for the NFL's first-ever three-peat.

Meanwhile, the deal makes sense from a Tennessee standpoint as they are 1-5 on the season at the time of the trade and Hopkins was in the final year of his deal. With the 32-year-old not on the team's timeline for its current rebuild, it was a logical move to gain some assets for him before he left in free agency. To see the full grades for this deal, click here.

Jets acquire: Adams

Adams Raiders acquire: 2025 conditional third-round pick (can become a second-round pick based on performance)

Adams has to be named an All-Pro, or be on the active roster for the AFC Championship game or Super Bowl for the pick to be elevated from a third to a second for the Raiders.

In three games this year with the Raiders, Adams has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and just one touchdown. He missed the past three games due to a hamstring injury, but made his Jets debut in Week 7 -- finishing with three catches fro 30 yards. The grades on the Adams deal can be found here.

Bills acquire: Cooper, 2025 sixth-round pick

Cooper, 2025 sixth-round pick Browns acquire: 2025 third-round pick, 2026 seventh-round pick

The 30-year-old Cooper just reworked his contract with the Browns ahead of the 2024 season, but goes from one of the NFL's worst teams to a potential AFC title contender in Buffalo. Cooper logged a career-high 1,250 receiving yards for the Browns in 2023, his second straight 1,000-yard campaign.

Cooper had 24 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns with the Browns. He had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in his debut with the Bills in Week 7. The grades on the Cooper deal can be found here.

Seahawks acquire: Robertson-Harris

Robertson-Harris Jaguars acquire: 2026 sixth-round pick

In six games this season with two official starts, Robertson-Harris has recorded seven combined tackles, two sacks and four QB hits. He was in his third season with the Jaguars, and actually signed a three-year, $30 million extension last year after recording a career-high 3.5 sacks from the interior in 2023.

Harris had five tackles in his Seahawks debut as a reserve defensive tackle.

Robertson-Harris went undrafted out of UTEP in 2016, and signed on with the Bears. In five seasons with Chicago (2017-20), he recorded 75 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks and 30 QB hits. The trade grades for Robertson-Harris can be found here.

