One week separates us from the NFL playoffs, but it's an important week at that. Just four of eight divisions have been clinched at this point, and then there's the wild-card picture to figure out. Three playoff spots are open in the AFC, while just two are available in the NFC.

If you haven't made a wager on the Super Bowl LVIII champion just yet, right now is a good time to do so. Let's take a look at the odds for every team still in playoff contention to win it all when we travel to Las Vegas next month.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

The favorites

Let's start right at the top with the two favorites. On Christmas night, the Ravens traveled to The Bay and destroyed the 49ers, 33-19. Baltimore is rolling right now, and carried momentum into Sunday with a 56-19 win over the Dolphins. The Ravens have won five straight games against teams at least three games over .500 by at least 14 points, which is tied for the NFL record. Yet, they are listed behind the 49ers to win it all.

Both teams are No. 1 seeds and will get that invaluable first-round bye, so why are the odds what they are? Maybe Vegas views getting out of the AFC much tougher compared to the NFC. Likely everyone agrees these two teams should be the top two favorites to win the Super Bowl, but the order is debatable.

Bills' interesting placement

Behind the 49ers and Ravens we have two teams tied with the third-shortest odds: The Cowboys and Bills. The Bills are an intriguing team, because while they have won four straight, they haven't looked dominant as of late. After its statement victory over Dallas, Buffalo required a game-winning drive to defeat the lowly Los Angeles Chargers, who had just fired their head coach and were playing a quarterback that had one career start under his belt. Last week, Buffalo defeated the New England Patriots by just six points despite forcing four turnovers. The Bills were double-digit favorites in both of their last two matchups, and of course, did not cover the spread.

Another interesting tidbit with the Bills is that they aren't even locked into the playoffs despite being 10-6. It's possible Josh Allen could be looking at tee times out west next week. Buffalo vs. Miami will be for the AFC East, but should the Bills lose, they could miss the postseason. A Bills loss along with Steelers and Jaguars wins, plus the Texans and Colts not ending in a tie would mean the Bills are sent home for good. Since Buffalo plays on Sunday night, we will know the exact situation by the time kickoff rolls around. It's interesting nonetheless.

How about the Lions?

The Lions have long been a Super Bowl sleeper for many, but not for me. Why? Well, because the Lions defense has struggled. The secondary loves to give up chunk plays, but what they did against the Cowboys this past week was impressive. Sure, CeeDee Lamb went off for 227 yards and a touchdown, but there's no doubt the Lions defense did enough to win the game. Holding the Cowboys to 20 points at home is notable, as it marked a season-low for Dallas. Before last week, the Cowboys had scored at least 30 points in every home game this year.

Could the Lions be set to play their best ball of the season -- on both sides of the ball? Keep in mind that safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, defensive lineman Alim McNeill and pass rusher James Houston could be back in the lineup soon. Maybe it's time to buy stock in Detroit considering where the Lions are listed above.