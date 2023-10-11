The 49ers embarrassed the Cowboys in prime time to help close Week 5, and now the oddsmakers have taken notice. Not only is San Francisco one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL approaching Week 6, but Brock Purdy and Co. are now the clear favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII, per Caesars Sportsbook, ahead of even the reigning champion Chiefs.

The leap makes sense for multiple reasons: besides the fact the 49ers are 5-0, they've also looked nearly invincible while winning. Their +99-point differential is easily the best in the league (the Bills are No. 2, at +79), Purdy is providing top-five production under center, and no defense is allowing fewer points per game (13.6) more than a quarter of the way through the 2023 schedule.

It's not like San Francisco is a stranger to big-time playoff runs, either, advancing to three NFC title games in the last four years.

Here's a look at who comes in right behind the 49ers in Caesars' latest Super Bowl odds:

49ers (+380) Chiefs (+550) Eagles (+750) Dolphins (+900) Bills (+900) Cowboys (+1500) Lions (+1600) Ravens (+2000) Jaguars (+2500) Bengals (+2500)

Which contenders -- favorites or underdogs -- deserve your bet? Here are three of our favorite picks:

Eagles +750

The Eagles aren't getting nearly as much buzz as the 49ers despite also being 5-0, in part because their "perfect" start has included some tighter matchups, with Jalen Hurts opening the year more erratic than he was in 2022. But few quarterbacks (and teams) make closing out games look so natural, and their foundational talent remains some of the best in the league.

Dolphins +900

It's fair to be skeptical of their defense holding up over the long haul, and if Tua Tagovailoa ever goes down, there will obviously be major concerns. But man, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more consistently explosive offense, which goes a long way in today's game. The way they move, and the way Tua comfortably distributes the ball, makes them a potential January juggernaut.

Bengals +2500

Joe Burrow and Co. looked totally hapless out of the gate, with the QB a pitiful shell of himself while battling a calf injury. But the Burrow of old roared back to life in Week 5, suggesting the Bengals' firepower is still intact. Better to bet on them now, as they continue crawling out of their latest slow start, than later, when they once again push for a top spot in the AFC playoff picture.