With the bulk of free agency complete, the NFL world again turns its attention to the 2026 NFL Draft. It's officially mock draft season, and change is in the air after so many stars found new NFL homes.

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles appears to be flying up draft boards, Miami pass rusher/defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. could fall after his arms measured short of 31 inches at the combine, and then where does Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love go? Yes, he's a running back, but you could make the argument he's the best player in the draft. Love has a case to be a top-five pick, but which franchise is highest on him?

The 2026 NFL Draft takes place in Pittsburgh on April 23-25, and sportsbooks will post more props as the event nears. Below, we examine how DraftKings sportsbook projects the first five picks of the draft to play out, and include the odds for the top five favorites to be selected at that specific pick. Let's begin with the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1 overall.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza (-20000)

Player Odds QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana -20000 EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State +8000 EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech +9000 QB Ty Simpson, Alabama +9000 EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami +12000 S Caleb Downs, Ohio State +12000

It's no surprise, but Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is a heavy favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady surely fell in love with this underdog story -- the No. 250 prospect from the state of Florida that transferred from California to Indiana and eventually won the Heisman Trophy while leading the Hoosiers to an undefeated season and College Football National Championship.

Mendoza led the FBS in both passing touchdowns (41) and total touchdowns (48) in 2025, and ranked fourth in the FBS in completion percentage (72%) and yards per attempt (9.3). He became a bona fide college football legend when his play reached another level in the postseason, as Mendoza scored nine total touchdowns compared to zero turnovers in the College Football Playoff, and had more passing touchdowns than incompletions in both the quarterfinals and semifinals before defeating Miami in the championship.

Mendoza would become Indiana's first No. 1 overall pick since running back Corby Davis in 1938, and he would be the fourth player in the common draft era to go No. 1 overall after winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship, following in the footsteps of Cam Newton, Jameis Winston and Joe Burrow.

Best bet: None. A $100 bet on -20000 odds would win 50 cents.

2. New York Jets: EDGE Arvell Reese (-250)

Player Odds EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State -250 EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech +290 LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State +1200 EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami +1800 RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame +4000

Arvell Reese could become the first off-ball linebacker selected in the top three since LaVar Arrington in 2000. However, it's believed Reese will transition to more of an EDGE role at the next level. He earned consensus All-American, First Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year honors last season after recording 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

During athletic testing in Indy, Reese measured in at 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, ran a 4.46 40-yard-dash, which ranked No. 1 among all EDGE prospects, and tied for first at his position with a 1.58 10-yard split. His explosiveness was on full display, and sportsbooks seemingly believe general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn continued to fall in love with him.

Best bet: On Feb. 27, I considered taking Reese as the No. 2 overall pick at +120. I missed my window, so I'll hold off at -250. A $100 bet wins you $40 at this point.

3. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE David Bailey (+250)

Player Odds EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech +250 OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami +280 EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State +370 RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame +450 LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State +900

The Arizona Cardinals could go any number of directions at No. 3 overall. The first offensive lineman could come off the board to protect whoever is playing quarterback, or Arizona could opt for the best defensive player available.

David Bailey would be Texas Tech's first top-five pick in the common draft era. A transfer from Stanford, Bailey recorded 52 combined tackles, 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 2025. Those 14.5 sacks tied for most in the FBS, and his 81 pressures ranked No. 2. Bailey also recorded a whopping 38 QB hits, which were the most by an FBS player since Derek Barnett in 2016. He is arguably the best "rusher" in the draft with an electric first step, and compares to players like Brian Burns, Nik Bonitto and Vic Beasley.

Best bet: None. I'm not comfortable betting Bailey at No. 3 overall. I find it interesting that he projects as high as No. 2 overall and as low as No. 9 to the Kansas City Chiefs by mock draft artists. I thought Arizona would be a good fit for offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, but now, I'm unsure.

4. Tennessee Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love (-135)

Player Odds RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame -135 EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech +450 LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State +700 EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami +800 WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State +950

No. 4 overall is where things get interesting. After finishing 3-14 for the second consecutive season, it's clear that the Tennessee Titans need a lot of help. However, after a big free agency which included adding defenders like Jermaine Johnson II, John Franklin-Myers, Alontae Taylor and Cordale Flott, some believe Tennessee could shock everyone by taking a running back at No. 4. The Titans don't have a major need at the position with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears on roster, but adding a talent like Love could certainly help a young quarterback like Cam Ward.

A running back has not gone in the top five since 2018, when Saquon Barkley went to the New York Giants at No. 2. In fact, this seven-year drought is the longest without a running back selected in the top five. Last year's Doak Walker Award winner rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, and caught 27 passes for 280 yards and three more scores. Love's 35 rushing touchdowns and 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons led the FBS. An explosive home-run hitter with an elite work ethic, it's hard not to consider Love a blue-chip player in this draft.

Remember, these are odds for Love to be selected No. 4 overall, not be selected by the Titans. It's possible a team could trade up for him and jump the Giants at No. 5.

Best bet: I would take Sonny Styles at +700 or Rueben Bain Jr. at +800. Off-ball linebacker is an important position in Robert Saleh's scheme, and the Titans could upgrade a unit that currently includes Cody Barton, Cedric Gray and James Williams. As for Bain, he would fit well in this attacking front four that is headlined by one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, Jeffery Simmons.

5. New York Giants: LB Sonny Styles (+195)

Player Odds LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State +195 S Caleb Downs, Ohio State +275 RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame +425 OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami +850 WR Carnell Tate +1000

The Giants have plenty of options at No. 5 overall, but right now DraftKings Sportsbook sees them selecting linebacker Sonny Styles.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine "MVP" registered a 43.5-inch vertical, which was the highest vertical recorded by a player 6-foot-4 or taller since at least 2003 (when NFL Network began collecting combine data), and registered an 11-foot-2 broad jump. Styles, who converted from safety to linebacker, led Ohio State with 82 tackles to go along with 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. He is an asset in coverage right off the bat, and is no slouch defending the run either.

Linebacker isn't the biggest need for the Giants, but pairing Styles with Tremaine Edmunds immediately gives New York one of the best linebacking units in the league.

Best bet: Take safety Caleb Downs at +275. He could be John Harbaugh's new Kyle Hamilton, who lines up all over the field. CBS Sports' comp for him is Eric Berry, and Downs is the only FBS defensive back to record 250 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five interceptions over the past three seasons.