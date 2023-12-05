As we approach the stretch run of the NFL season, the MVP race is heating up. With many of the traditional contenders for the award injured or on teams that have disappointed relative to lofty expectations, it seems like a pretty wide-open field.

Well, at least it does to some people. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel thinks it should be in the bag for his quarterback, Brock Purdy.

"Man, my boy number one right now," Samuel said during an appearance on Up & Adams. "It ain't even up for debate."

Purdy has completed 70.2% of his passes at an average of 9.6 yards per attempt, with 23 touchdowns against 6 interceptions. He leads the league in completion rate, yards per attempt, passer rating, QBR, and EPA/play. He's benefitted from a strong supporting cast and some degree of interception luck (Pro Football Focus has him with the 12th-highest turnover-worthy play rate among 39 qualified passers), but the production has been there, and Purdy has been a key cog in what is right now the NFL's best offense by a variety of metrics.

As for what he needs to do to actually claim the trophy at the end of the season, "He's just got to keep stacking games, stacking days, stacking weeks," Samuel said. "We got to go out here and continue to make plays for him, and I think he'll get the job done as far as the MVP conversation. But I don't think that's his ideal goal as far as something that he really wants to accomplish right now. I think, at the end of the day, as a whole, as a group, as a team, we want to be standing there at the end of the year holding the Lombardi Trophy."

Purdy is currently the favorite to win the MVP award at Caesars Sportsbook, and the 49ers are similarly the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Given the way the Niners have played lately, it's a well-deserved spot for them to sit.