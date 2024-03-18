The San Francisco 49ers are known as the kings of the compensatory pick, and they racked up several again this year. They, along with the Los Angeles Rams, received a league-high five additional draft picks earlier this month, and were the only team that received multiple compensatory picks in the third and fourth rounds. However, a couple of their draft picks have reportedly been demoted.

The 49ers will forfeit their original fifth-round selection in 2025, and have their 2024 fourth-round selection in the upcoming draft (No. 131) move behind the compensatory picks to the end of that round (No. 135). The NFL released a statement on why this happened, (via NFL Media):

"This action resulted from a league review that found administrative payroll accounting errors at the close of the 2022 league year that resulted in a misreporting of the club's cumulative player compensation. The NFL determined that the club would have remained under the salary cap at all times regardless of the error and there was no intent to circumvent the cap."

The 49ers released a statement accepting responsibility for the findings of the investigation, via NBC Sports.

"We take responsibility and accept the imposed discipline from the NFL due to a clerical payroll error. At no time did we mislead or otherwise deceive the League or gain a competitive advantage in connection with the payroll mistake."