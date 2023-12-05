Kyle Shanahan had a day to think about his comments regarding the Dom DiSandro incident with Dre Greenlaw. While Shanahan still is going to bat for his player, he wanted to clarity he's also sticking up for the Philadelphia Eagles head of security as well.

"I definitely don't have any hard feelings towards Dom or anything like that," Shanahan said to reporters Monday, via a team transcript. "I don't want anyone to go too hard on him. I think he just got caught in a weird situation and an emotional situation. So, no hard feelings towards him.

"I know a lot of people who know him and speak very highly of him. I just couldn't believe we lost our player because of it."

The NFL could be forced to take action against DiSandro, or the Eagles could handle the disciplinary action themselves. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also apologized to Shanahan about the incident.

"It was really more so to say to Kyle, we respect you guys and your team. That's what that was about," Sirianni said. "I haven't heard anything from the league. Dom is as good as they get in this business. I'm so thankful for him. He's going to always try to diffuse situations, right? That's what he does. That's his job.

"I know in Dom's heart, he truly was trying to diffuse the situation right there. I'm sad that it came to what it came to, that anybody got thrown out of the game. The play was what it was. There was a lot of emotion in that game. I've seen Dom have to do that before where he's trying to diffuse the situation. Again, that's what he does."

DiSandro was recently an honoree at the Big Brothers Big Sisters gala, having a photo with former Eagles pass rusher Chris Long.

The NFL is expected to review the incident between DiSandro and Greenlaw. Perhaps the situation will be resolved sooner rather than later.