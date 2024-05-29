The San Francisco 49ers are giving one of their receivers a contract extension. No, it's not Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, two players who have been at the center of trade speculation this offseason. Instead, the 49ers are giving fellow wideout Jauan Jennings a two-year deal that is worth up to $15.4 million and includes $10.5 million guaranteed, according to his agent (via ESPN).

Previously a restricted free agent, Jennings averaged a career-high 13.9 yards per catch last year, his fourth season after being a seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2020. Jennings has 78 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in 45 career regular-season games.

Jauan Jennings SF • WR • #15 TAR 33 REC 19 REC YDs 265 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Jennings had a big game in Super Bowl LVIII, joining Nick Foles as the only players to catch a touchdown and throw a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl. Along with catching a touchdown pass from Brock Purdy, Jennings also threw a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey during the 49ers' 25-22 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers' decision to extend Jennings' contract is interesting given their current situations with Aiyuk and Samuel. It's not likely that the 49ers will have three wideouts under significantly large contracts beyond the 2024 season, so that means that Aiyuk or Samuel may very well be out the door sometime relatively soon. Aiyuk is entering his final season under contract, while Samuel is two years into a three-year, $71.55 million extension.

For now, though, the 49ers continue to have one of the NFL's most talented offenses that will try to help snap the franchise's 30-year championship drought in 2024.