The San Francisco 49ers are making money moves this week. Just days after making defensive end Nick Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history with a five-year, $170 million extension that includes $122.5 million guaranteed, general manager John Lynch has decided to clear some cap space.

ESPN reported that the 49ers created cap space by restructuring the contracts of tight end George Kittle and left tackle Trent Williams on Wednesday. Now, ESPN reports that the 49ers have restructured the contract of defensive lineman Arik Armstead, creating $11.78 million in 2023 cap space. It's an interesting move, as the 49ers were not lacking in available money this season. Now, they have $41.5 million in available funds -- which is the most in the NFL, according to Field Yates.

Could the 49ers be gearing up for a big addition? Or for another extension? Star wideout Brandon Aiyuk, for example, is technically under contract for two more years after the 49ers picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal this offseason. He could be next up to get paid by San Francisco.

While the 49ers are loaded with cash heading into the 2023 regular season, the same cannot be said for 2024. As of now, Over The Cap shows the 49ers are $9.8 million over the cap for next year.