49ers running back Jerick McKinnon undergoing MRI after suffering right knee injury

The 49ers gave running back Jerick McKinnon a four-year, $30 million contract in free agency to be their multidimensional weapon coming out of the backfield. So, expect the 49ers to be more than a bit anxious for the results of an MRI that McKinnon will undergo after he suffered a right knee injury during practice on Sunday.

According to reporters in attendance, McKinnon went down clutching his knee during team drills. But after the training staff tended to him, he appeared to be OK considering he remained present at practice and stuck around afterwards to sign autographs.

#49ers RB Jerick McKinnon went down early in team drills and was clutching at his knee. After some time with the medical staff, McKinnon stood up and walked around and watched end of the practice. He also stayed after to sign autographs for fans and was in good spirits. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) August 12, 2018 Troubling moment at practice as Jerick McKinnon was hobbling, grabbing behind right knee. After getting checked out by medical staff, he is walking around and is watching remainder of practice. GM John Lynch slapped hands with McKinnon after he got up from the ground. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 12, 2018

After practice, though, the 49ers revealed that McKinnon will have an MRI on his right knee.

Per #49ers, RB Jerick McKinnon has a right knee injury. He's going for an MRI. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) August 12, 2018

And now, there's nothing to do but wait and hope that the MRI will confirm McKinnon dodged a disaster. There's no reason to panic yet, but the 49ers have every right to be nervous. McKinnon is expected to be one of the most important pieces of the 49ers' offense considering he's coming off a 991-yard (from scrimmage) season with the Vikings. He's most effective as a pass-catcher. Last season, he caught 51 passes for 421 yards.

If McKinnon is forced to miss any meaningful football, look for Matt Breida to take on a larger role as the primary ball carrier while fullback Kyle Juszczyk should handle a lot of the pass-catching duties coming out of the backfield. But McKinnon would be a difficult player for the 49ers -- a trendy playoff pick in a very difficult division and conference -- to replace.