49ers running back Jerick McKinnon undergoing MRI after suffering right knee injury

The free-agent addition hurt his knee at practice on Sunday

The 49ers gave running back Jerick McKinnonfour-year, $30 million contract in free agency to be their multidimensional weapon coming out of the backfield. So, expect the 49ers to be more than a bit anxious for the results of an MRI that McKinnon will undergo after he suffered a right knee injury during practice on Sunday.

According to reporters in attendance, McKinnon went down clutching his knee during team drills. But after the training staff tended to him, he appeared to be OK considering he remained present at practice and stuck around afterwards to sign autographs. 

After practice, though, the 49ers revealed that McKinnon will have an MRI on his right knee.

And now, there's nothing to do but wait and hope that the MRI will confirm McKinnon dodged a disaster. There's no reason to panic yet, but the 49ers have every right to be nervous. McKinnon is expected to be one of the most important pieces of the 49ers' offense considering he's coming off a 991-yard (from scrimmage) season with the Vikings. He's most effective as a pass-catcher. Last season, he caught 51 passes for 421 yards. 

If McKinnon is forced to miss any meaningful football, look for Matt Breida to take on a larger role as the primary ball carrier while fullback Kyle Juszczyk should handle a lot of the pass-catching duties coming out of the backfield. But McKinnon would be a difficult player for the 49ers -- a trendy playoff pick in a very difficult division and conference -- to replace.

