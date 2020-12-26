NFC West rivals clash when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. With a victory combined with a Chicago Bears loss, the Cardinals (8-6) can clinch their first appearance in the NFL playoff picture since 2015. The 49ers (5-9), meanwhile, have already been eliminated from the NFL playoff bracket, but will try to play spoiler. Arizona won the first meeting of the season at San Francisco, 24-20, on Sept. 13.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are 5.5-point favorites in the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 48.5.

49ers vs. Cardinals spread: Cardinals -5.5

49ers vs. Cardinals over-under: 48.5 points

49ers vs. Cardinals money line: 49ers +210, Cardinals -250

SF: 49ers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games

AZ: The Under has hit in eight Cardinals games this season

Why the Cardinals can cover



Quarterback Kyler Murray continued his strong play last week in a win over the Eagles. Murray passed for 406 yards and three touchdowns against one interception for a 127.8 rating. He also had a rushing touchdown. He has nine games with both a passing and rushing TD, the most by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history. He has 26 touchdown passes and 11 rushing TDs in 2020, joining Cam Newton in 2015 as the only QBs with 25 or more TD passes and 10 or more rushing TDs in a season.

Running back Kenyan Drake is Arizona's top rusher. In 13 games, he has carried the rock 211 times for 874 yards and nine touchdowns. He has had six explosive runs of 20 yards or more and converted 51 first downs.

Drake has five rushing touchdowns in his past five games. He has rushed for a score in two of his past three games against San Francisco.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is still a formidable opponent despite the roster being decimated by injuries. Tight end George Kittle has been designated to return off of injured reserve, although running back Raheem Mostert and quarterback Nick Mullens will miss the rest of the season. Expected to start at quarterback is C.J. Beathard, who passed for 190 yards and a touchdown for an 83.9 rating in his last start at Arizona in October 2018. He has rushed for a TD in two of his three career starts against the Cardinals.

Running back Jeff Wilson has been a reliable backup for Mostert and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys last week. He has five rushing touchdowns in his past four road games and is looking for his third game in a row with a rushing score. For the year, he has carried the ball 84 times for 341 yards with 21 first-down conversions.

