The Green Bay Packers will not have rookie running back AJ Dillon when they kick off Week 9 on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and due to the league protocols surrounding the virus, he'll need to be sidelined for this Thursday's contest, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

"The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement Monday. "Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today.

"Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance."

A.J. Dillon GB • RB • 28 Att 23 Yds 97 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Of course, Dillon's positive test will put the rest of the Packers roster under the microscope over the next few days along with the Minnesota Vikings, who Green Bay hosted on Sunday. Dillon played in 13% of the offensive snaps in his club's 28-22 loss so he wasn't as exposed to Vikings players as a starter would be, but Minnesota will fall in the NFL's intensive protocols to try and limit any potential spread of the virus.

Dillon was selected by the Packers with the 62nd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Boston College. In limited action over seven games, the young back has averaged 4.2 yards per carry on 23 attempts. With Dillon sidelined for this matchup and Aaron Jones still uncertain due to injury, Jamaal Williams is the lone notable Packers back heading into Week 9.