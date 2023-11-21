The Green Bay Packers (4-6) bounced back with 23-20 nail-biter of a win at home in Week 11 over the Los Angeles Chargers, a contest in which Packers first-year, full-time starting quarterback Jordan Love (322 passing yards and two touchdowns on 27 of 40 passing) outperformed Chargers Pro Bowl passer Justin Herbert (260 passing yards and two passing touchdowns on 21 of 36 passing).

However, the win came at the cost as Green Bay Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury on a 2-yard run with just over three minutes before halftime.

Jones is dealing with an MCL sprain and is considered week-to-week, according to ESPN, and unlikely to play Thursday. The Packers are set to face the Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day, and the short week definitely works against Jones suiting up.

"I don't think it's long term," LaFleur said of Jones' injury postgame on Sunday, via Sports Illustrated Media Group. "Seeing it live, it did not look good, but he's in good spirits."

Immediately after the injury took place, Jones feared the worst-case scenario: a torn ACL, something he is naturally happy to have avoided.

"If it was my ACL, then I'm done for the season," Jones said postgame, via The Athletic after the game. "I put in a lot of work and time in here with these guys, it felt like 'man, I can't catch a break,' but I caught a break. I hope it's not anything serious, and I'll be back here."

Jones missed three of the team's first four games this season after suffering a hamstring injury on a 35-yard receiving touchdown in the Packers' 38-20 Week 1 victory at the Chicago Bears. Packers third-string running back Emanuel Wilson, an undrafted free agent, was also carted off on Sunday with a shoulder, leaving 2020 second-round pick AJ Dillon as the only running back currently standing on the active roster. That means general manager Brian Gutekunst likely has to get to work to find able-bodied depth at the position ASAP because the Packers face the Lions in four days on Thanksgiving.

"That's a great question," LaFleur said postgame, via USA Today. "We'll have a solution for it. I trust Gutey, and I know he and his staff are on it."