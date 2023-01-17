Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is unlike his Hall of Fame predecessor Brett Favre in a number of ways, including how he's going about his decision to continue his NFL career. Favre notoriously unretired twice -- after the 2007 season and after the 2008 season -- before finally calling it quits for good after his body couldn't take the punishment anymore following the 2010 season. Rodgers has said in years past that he was going to retire once and then disappear from the game of football.

The four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV MVP took a few months last offseason to figure out what he wanted to do before deciding to play and signing a three-year, $150 million extension last March with the Packers. This offseason, it appears Rodgers is sticking to the same game plan: take a few months and be fully committed to a decision. During the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Rodgers said he is "not mentally or emotionally at that point to give one" when asked where he's at in his decision process.

The quarterback said he "had all the conversations we wanted to have about football" when asked how his end-of-season exit interviews went with head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst. Rodgers clarified that Green Bay isn't "pressing for any type of specific answer" at the moment.

"I think you have a feeling the way you're leaning," the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback said. After taking some time, Rodgers said it comes down to intuition and when ready, he'll "either be all-in or I'm out."

However, Rodgers then revealed some specifics about what he's looking for should he return to the gridiron.

"Like I said during the season, it's got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward, and I think there's more conversations to be had," Rodgers said. "I think no player wants to be part of any type of rebuild. Re-loads are fun. If there's a rebuild going on, I won't be a part of it."

Rodgers then indicated that if the Packers want to go younger with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, he could be open to playing somewhere else, saying "never say never because the things you say never to usually happen."

"There's no point in coming back if you can't win it all," Rodgers said. He also clarified he doesn't have a no-trade clause before getting into why he doesn't think that would potentially be an issue. "I don't think we get into a situation, in that imaginary world, where there would be a trade to a team I don't want to go to."

In the end, if he decides to play, Rodgers believes he can still return to the peak levels of performance he achieved in the 2020 and 2021 seasons when he won back-to-back league MVPs. He needs to win the award one more time to tie Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for the most all-time with five.

"I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.. is that Green Bay or somewhere else, I'm not sure and there's more conversations to be had," he said.

After citing that people wrote him off after the 2018 season, Mike McCarthy's last as the Packers head coach, Rodgers said he could have another rebound campaign in him. The 2010's All-Decade Team member threw for 12 interceptions last season -- his second-most in a season and most since throwing 13 in 2008, his first year as a starting quarterback-- and his 91.1 passer rating in 2022 was his lowest as a starter. He dealt with a broken thumb on his right hand, his throwing hand, while adjusting to a receiving core without Davante Adams that was led by rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs as well as veterans Allen Lazard, who's 27 years old, and Randall Cobb, who's 32.

Rodgers wrapped his conversation with McAfee saying he'll return to the show next week, but that there won't be any decision announcement at that time. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he "really respects the process he [Rodgers] goes through after the season" on Jan. 13. It's the offseason in Green Bay, which means Rodgers Watch has once again begun.