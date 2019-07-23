Adrian Peterson appears to be having serious financial problems, despite making nearly $100 million in his NFL career

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has made nearly $100 million in his NFL career, but it appears he doesn't have much of that money left.

Over the past two years, Peterson's financial woes have led to at least three different lawsuits, with three different creditors using the legal system to try and get Peterson to pay off his debts. Of those three lawsuits, two have been filed in the past eight weeks.

According to Peterson's lawyer, Chase Carlson, the 34-year-old is having financial problems because he was trusting of the wrong people.

"The truth behind Adrian Peterson's current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time," Carlson said in a statement. "Because of ongoing legal matters, I am unable to go into detail, but I will say this is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted. Adrian and his family look forward to sharing further details when appropriate."

Although Carlson didn't offer any specific details on Peterson's financial situation, the three lawsuits do provide a small glimpse into the running back's money problems. The first lawsuit, which was filed in Minnesota in October 2017, accused Peterson of defaulting on a $2.4 million loan.

In that case, Peterson took out the loan in May 2016 and defaulted just five months later. The company that filed the lawsuit, Crown Bank, spent nearly a year trying to work things out with Peterson before taking him to court. Peterson was eventually ordered to repay the $600,000 that was left on the loan.

Peterson also took out a separate $4 million loan in April 2016 that he's being sued over. According to court records obtained by the Baltimore Business Journal, Peterson missed the first payment on the loan, which caused the interest rate to jump from 15 percent to 23 percent. Although Peterson did pay back some of the loan, the case went to court in June and that ended with a judge in Maryland ordering Peterson to pay back $2.4 million to the company that sued him, Democracy Capital Corp.

The third case involving Peterson is the biggest one yet. According to the Athletic, Peterson is being sued for allegedly defaulting on $5.2 million with a lender in Pennsylvania. Apparently, the running back took out the loan to try and pay off his other debts, but only ended up in more debt. When you include interest and legal fees, Peterson now allegedly owes more than $6.6 million on his $5.2 million loan.

Since NFL players only get paid during the season, Peterson won't be getting his weekly game check until September. The running back signed a two-year, $5.03 million deal with Washington back in March that included $1.5 million in guaranteed money.

Overall, Peterson has made a total of $99.22 million during his 12-year career, which means by the time the 2019 season ends, Peterson will have made more than $100 million during his career.