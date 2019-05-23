Alvin Kamara, Ted Ginn and many other NFL players to race in 40-yard dash tournament
40 Yards of Gold is hosting a bracket to determine the fastest player in professional football
Almost two dozen current NFL players are set to race each other in an upcoming 40-yard dash tournament to determine the fastest man in professional football.
That's according to 40 Yards of Gold, which is dedicated to showcasing speed in everything from Pop Warner to the pros, according to the website, and features a roster of NFL player partners who've been crowned "Speed Gods." On June 29, the group announced this week, it will host a "one-night extravaganza" featuring some of football's fastest, as voted on by fans, running parallel 40-yard dashes in a tournament-style competition.
Among the scheduled participants, as teased by 40 Yards of Gold:
- New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara
- Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr.
- Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen
- New York Jets WR Robby Anderson
- Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram
- Former Oakland Raiders WR Jacoby Ford
- Former Cleveland Browns WR Corey Coleman
- Minnesota Vikings CB Trae Waynes
- Washington Redskins CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
- Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker
- Tennessee Titans S Kevin Byard
A number of the players on tap to race are well known for their 40-yard dash times at the NFL scouting combine, while others are simply noted fans of running. Ginn, for example, recently said he'd race anyone, anytime, anywhere for $10,000.
The 40-yard dash tournament, which will apparently also will include two mystery participants, is set to feature offensive and defensive divisions, with the winners of each facing off in a championship. A tourney venue is scheduled to be announced at a later date, but opening-round matchups will be announced by 40 Yards of Gold starting May 26.
