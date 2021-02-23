Months after the Washington Football Team's minority stakeholders reportedly began pressuring owner Daniel Snyder to sell the franchise, one man could be angling to take the club off Snyder's hands. According to Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez, billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is interested in owning an NFL team and may now have Washington circled as part of "his private wish list."

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported in late 2019 that Bezos had begun eyeing a potential NFL team purchase, noting that the businessman had "become close with several current owners" and gained "strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks." The 57-year-old Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, had specifically spent "considerable time" around current owners, including Snyder, per La Canfora, with the intention of targeting future team sales.

Now, Snyder's own franchise at least has loose ties to Bezos, according to Front Office Sports. Bezos' attorney, Perez reports, recently spoke with Moag & Co., the Baltimore-based investment banking firm that "led the effort to sell a chunk of the team" in 2020. Snyder himself has reportedly claimed that Dwight Schar, one of the team's three minority stakeholders, led an "extortion campaign" to force Snyder out of ownership during a tumultuous 2020 season off the field.

Snyder has reportedly previously indicated he has no intention of selling the Washington Football Team, which he's owned since 1999. Bezos and his attorneys, meanwhile, did not respond to requests for comment by Front Office Sports. The Amazon CEO does have increasing ties to the Washington, D.C., area, though, purchasing The Post in 2013 and, four years later, naming Arlington, Va., as the location for Amazon's second headquarters. Bezos also purchased a Washington mansion in 2016, per Front Office Sports.