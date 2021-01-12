Deshaun Watson and Andre Johnson were supposed to be included in the Texans' process of hiring a new general manager and head coach. Watson, Johnson, the Texans' team president, and the search firm Korn Ferry were also supposed to aid Texans owner Cal McNair as he began filling those vacancies.

While those alluded to above were supposed to have a voice in the hiring process, things quickly went sideways, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. McNair hired Nick Caserio as his new general manager as interviews were still being conducted, according to La Canfora. Candidates who were still waiting to be interviewed never got the chance.

McNair's actions clearly don't sit well with Johnson, a seven-time Pro Bowl receiver and the first player ever inducted into the Texans' Ring of Honor. On Tuesday, Johnson, via Twitter, delivered a message to Watson, who reportedly is considering waiving the no-trade clause that is currently in his contract.

"If I'm @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can't seem to see what's going on. Pathetic!!!"

DeAndre Hopkins, the former Texans' All-Pro receiver who was traded from Houston to Arizona last offseason, responded to Johnson's comments.

"When Dre speak listen," Hopkins wrote via Twitter.

A member of the Texans' organization since 2019, Easterby was promoted to VP of football operations last February. Easterby spent six seasons in New England with Caserio, who spent the last 13 years as the Patriots' director of player personnel.

Watson is still angry over the Texans' insensitivity to social justice, including the team's hiring practices, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday. Specifically, Watson was upset after the Texans did not conduct with interview with current Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. Watson would reportedly consider waiving his no-trade clause to go to Miami in a deal that would include current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Watson is not the only Texans' star who is upset over the current state of the team. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt was overheard apologizing to Watson at the end of the team's Week 17 loss to the Titans.

"I'm sorry we wasted one of your years," Watt told the 25-year-old quarterback.

After two consecutive playoff seasons, the Texans won just four games in 2020. Despite the lack of team success, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards. He also completed 70.2% of his passes with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions while earning his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

While he has not publicly addressed the current rumors surrounding Watson, Caserio said that Watson is "our quarterback" when addressing the media on January 8.

"When the appropriate time comes, we'll sit and spend some time with Deshaun," Caserio said, via NFL.com. "We're certainly looking forward to the opportunity to work with him."