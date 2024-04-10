The Carolina Panthers' 2023 campaign was a disaster on multiple fronts. Head coach Frank Reich was fired after a 1-10 start, while the quarterback Carolina traded up to No. 1 overall, Bryce Young, became just the second No. 1 overall pick to finish last in yards per attempt (5.5) and passer rating (73.7). It didn't help that the quarterback selected right after Young had a remarkable first season.

Enter head coach Dave Canales and franchise legend and new general manager Dan Morgan, who have been charged with turning this thing around. You shouldn't write off Young after just one season. In fact, his backup, Andy Dalton, believes that Young handled his first NFL season well considering all the adversity he faced -- from changes on offense and play-callers, to Reich being fired.

During a recent appearance on "The Jim Rome Show, Dalton explained how this new regime is setting Young up for more success in 2024.

"I thought he handled it well, and I kept telling him [Young], just stay the course. This thing is going to get better. It's going to improve," Dalton said. "And I think what we have done this offseason, bringing in some guys, bringing in a couple guards on the offensive line, different things, trading for Diontae Johnson, I think it's getting built the right way where, yeah, it's going to set him up to have a better year."

As Dalton mentioned, Carolina traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson this offseason, and paid a hefty price by adding a couple of starting guards in Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis in free agency. What will really help Young, however, is a clear-cut game plan on offense and some consistency in leadership.

Canales is the seventh Panthers head coach over the last six seasons, making Carolina the first franchise to ever have that many lead men in a six-season span. He has a track record of getting the most out of his quarterbacks, as Canales helped Geno Smith win Comeback Player of the Year with the Seattle Seahawks and make the playoffs the same year Russell Wilson was traded away. Of course, he also helped Baker Mayfield turn in his best campaign last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the team some expected to be among the worst in the league won the NFC South along with a playoff game.

It's once again the beginning of a new era in Carolina, and Dalton believes that this offense is being rebuilt the right way.