Now that training camps are up and running, the veterans who are still on the free-agent market are seemingly getting closer to making decisions on where they will play during the 2023 season. One of those veterans is linebacker Anthony Barr, who, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, is targeting the New York Giants for his next free-agent visit.

Barr played the first eight seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, making the Pro Bowl each year from 2015 through 2018. He spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys, working as a rotational linebacker and making 10 starts in 14 games.

The Giants upgraded their linebacker room this offseason by signing Bobby Okereke away from the Indianapolis Colts, but could still use some more bodies at the position. (Aside from Okereke, their off-ball linebackers at the moment appear to be limited to 2022 sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers, 2022 fifth-rounder Micah McFadden, and 2020 late-round picks Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin. Jarrad Davis remains on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury earlier this summer.)

Last season in Dallas, Barr mostly struggled in coverage but did some good things as a tackler and occasional pass rusher. He could presumably fill a similar role with the Giants, though they currently have more high-level in the pass-rushing spots (Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari) than they do at off-ball linebacker. Still, coaches love to rely on veterans who they can count on to be in the right spot at the right time, and Barr has a lot of experience that could be useful in the context of Wink Martindale's defense.