The fallout between star wide receiver Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not over just yet. On Tuesday night, the recently-released receiver will appear on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryan Gumbel" to discuss his issues with the Buccaneers and his mental health.

In a short video clip shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown admitted taking toradol shots from the Bucs' medical staff to alleviate some of the pain he was experiencing with his ankle injury, but that it also made him unaware of the damage he was actually doing to his ankle. In the clip, Brown also claimed that the Buccaneers offered him $200,000 to step away from football and commit himself to a mental health facility.

"The offer was Antonio would basically sit on the sidelines, go on some list and commit himself to some form of intensive mental health treatment, and we were specifically told in writing by the general manager twice, 'Don't spin this any other way,'" Brown's lawyer Sean Burstyn explained.

Brown's mental health again became a subject of debate when the receiver left the Bucs' matchup against the New York Jets in an interesting way. He took off his shoulder pads, his jersey and ran across the end zone exciting the fans on his way to the locker room in the middle of the game. His lawyer says that questioning Brown's mental health in this situation is "resentful" and a "disservice" to those who are actually dealing with mental health challenges.

When Brown was asked by Gumbel if he needed mental health, he responded saying he had "mental wealth." In other recent interviews, Brown has addressed his mental health saying that it's not an issue.

"Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, 'Aw, he's crazy, there's something wrong with his mental health,'" Brown said, via TMZ Sports. "There's nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me to get the [expletive] out of here. I'm not passive-aggressive."