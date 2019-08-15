Antonio Brown facing lawsuit for allegedly stiffing celebrity chef out of nearly $40,000

A celebrity chef in Florida has filed a lawsuit against Antonio Brown over an unpaid bill from January 2018 that totals nearly $40,000.

According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by ESPN.com, the Raiders receiver is being sued by Stefano Tedeschi over some work the chef did during the week of the Pro Bowl in 2018. During the week of the game, Brown rented out a mansion in the Orlando-area and hired Tedeschi to cook for everyone who was staying there. The chef was in charge of cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner each day between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28.

According to ClickOrlando.com, Tedeschi and his crew cooked more than 100 meals over a two-day period before Brown unceremoniously decided to fire him halfway through his three-day job. On the second day of the job, Tedeschi was asked to leave, and here's the crazy part: According to the lawsuit, Tedeschi wasn't allowed to retrieve his equipment or allowed to look at Brown as he left the house.

Tedeschi is seeking a total of $38,521.20, which would recoup him for the following expenses that Brown allegedly knew he was supposed to pay for (expenses via Click Orlando).

$5,000 for celebrity chef fee

$500 for assistant chef fee

$500 for Daily Services Manager fee

$250 for Daily Guest Services Assistant fee

Per person fee of $50 for breakfast

Per person fee of $65 for lunch

Per person fee of $112 for dinner

Tedeschi told ESPN that he's cooked for multiple celebrities over the course of his career and that he's never dealt with a situation like this.

"I've cooked for countless NFL superstars and celebrities," Tedeschi said. "Never once have I had one problem [until this]. My food is so good, and my mannerisms in someone's home is second to none."

According to Tedeschi, he's cooked for multiple NFL players, including, Larry Fitzgerald, Drew Brees, and Jameis Winston.

Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner, didn't confirm or deny anything in the lawsuit, but he did say that Brown would be responding soon.

"We expect to be filing a motion to dismiss the complaint and will let the filing speak for itself," Heitner told ESPN.

Finding a helmet that he's allowed to wear and rehabbing his frostbitten feet might not be Brown's two biggest issues anymore as the lawsuit is just the latest in a long line of legal problems for the Raiders receiver. Brown was hit with two lawsuits in April 2018 after an incident where he threw items off a balcony in Florida, allegedly almost hitting a toddler. One of the two lawsuits was settled in July.

As for Tedeschi, he's not the only one going after Brown for an unpaid bill. The receiver is also being sued for not paying $7,000 that he allegedly owes a personal trainer in California.