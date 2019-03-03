Antonio Brown: 'I don't even have to play football if I don't want'
Brown is continuing his offseason of saying exactly what he feels
The Antonio Brown trade saga may or may not be closer to the end than the beginning, but it sure seems like both Brown and the Steelers are going to continue getting their shots in for as long as it goes on. Just a few days after Brown appeared on an episode of LeBron James' HBO show The Shop and discussed his reported feud with Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin, and others, Brown is now out with an ESPN interview in which he discusses the fact that he does not actually need football.
"I don't even have to play football if I don't want. I don't even need the game. I don't need to prove nothing to anyone," Brown told ESPN's Jeff Darlington. "If they wanna play, they going to play by my rules. If not, I don't need to play. Obviously, I want the game, but I don't need the game. It's a difference."
Brown, whose trade demand was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, is clearly done with the Steelers, at least in his mind. The Steelers have the beginnings of a trade market beginning to heat up with as many as three teams showing heavy interest in Brown. There are views in some circles that Brown continuing to trash his longtime team as he's on his way out may depress the market for his services, but that's actually better for the team acquiring him as it would mean they don't have to surrender as much to get Brown into the fold. That's not great news for the Steelers, though, as they continue to want a premium for one of the best receivers in the league.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trey Flowers had shoulder surgery
Flowers is likely the best defensive lineman who will actually hit free agency this offsea...
-
NFL combine: Live updates from Indy
Follow all the action from the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Sunday
-
Quinnen Williams crushes 40-yard dash
Williams had a fantastic season at Alabama and is having a strong combine as well
-
Gary says he's the draft's best player
Gary is considered a potential top-10 pick
-
Top 100: WRs, Fant shine in workouts
The hyped draft class of receivers certainly did not disappoint on the field in Indianapol...
-
Chiefs tag Ford, could still trade LB
As Kansas City transitions to a 4-3 defense, the former first-round pick could be expendab...